Books never go out of trend, and authors from the Northeast have created masterpieces that, in one way or another, capture the essence of each of the eight states. As we gear up to ring in 2025, readers and book lovers alike should carry these ten remarkable books into the new year, ensuring their legacy endures for generations to come. After all, books open gateways to whole new worlds, each offering a vivid portrayal of the author's vision. Readers don't just read books, they also read authors.

Here's keeping the year-ending tradition alive - we present to you 10 must-read books from writers hailing from the Northeast.

A Sociological Study of the Khasi Religion by Dr. Sharalyne Khyriemmujat

The Khasis, their language, beliefs and religion forms the cornerstone of Northeast's 'abode of clouds' - Meghalaya. The book encompasses the Khasi religion which was not standardised and lacked a formal priesthood or church. Life events were marked by rituals performed by a person’s maternal uncles, and their absence creates a crisis, which this book aims to resolve. It also emphasises the role of the Seng Khasi in preserving the indigenous faith.

Assam’s Braveheart Lachit Barphukan by Arup Kumar Dutta

Based on Ahom General Lachit Borphukan, the book had a fitting release this year in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The book is an effort to help people familiarize themselves with the story and sacrifices made by the 17th-century war hero. It chronicles untold historical events of Assam and captures the legacy of the Ahom general.

Views, Reviews and My Poem by Jishnu Dev Varma

Former Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, the current designated Governor of Telangana said, "Every man has a story; some can write and some cannot" as he launched his book - pages that document Tripura's rich history. Varma's book includes 32 poems, travelogues and features a collection of essays and articles, covering various subjects. An 11-pages long chapter in the book presents a brief on the Northeast.

Feathers, Fools and Farts: Manipuri Folktales Retold by L. Somi Roy (Author), Dr Thangjam Hindustani Devi

The book includes several other chapters within which paint a vivid picture of folktales from Manipur. As the state faces escalating tensions and a volatile situation, this book is a must-read for those seeking some respite. The book is both funny and witty, with the best part being that it remains engaging and never feels dull.

Shamanistic Practices and Narratives of Arunachal Pradesh by Dr. Tarun Mene and Prof. S. Simon John

As intriguing as the book's title is, this Arunachal-based work offers an exciting and thought-provoking read for anyone eager to learn more about 'shamanism.' The book provides insights into rituals, narratives, and contemporary issues, painting a vivid picture of the cultural and spiritual significance of shamanism among the tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, where shamans are regarded as healers and spiritual figures.

Sāfa̱ – Tangkhul Hunting Dog by Athem Muivah

'Safa' – a unique breed of the Tangkhul community, a Tibeto-Burman ethnic group living in the Indo-Myanmar border area, along with its types, characteristics, and role, is beautifully documented in this book by Athem Muivah, a retired IAS officer residing in Ukhrul, Manipur. "Sāfa̱ – Tangkhul Hunting Dog" primarily focuses on the preservation and protection of the breed, as it may face extinction in the near future.

The Grassland Games by Chitta Ranjan

Penned by a Guwahati-based author, this book stands up to its name chronicling an exhilarating journey taken by an Australian to India. Fate leads her to the misty floodplains of the mighty Brahmaputra River, where she embarks on a saga of survival in a land rich with cultural contrasts.

Tales from the Enchanted Village by Vishü Rita Krocha

Launched in Nagaland's Zhavame village, the book aims to promote and preserve Naga culture and literature. It is a collection of stories that weaves a vivid trail of memories and folktales about the lifestyle. Krocha's book draws inspiration from the name of the village where it was released — "People of the Enchanted Lake." The book carries a legacy that must be passed on.

Echoes from Menchukha Valley by Mito Dirchi

Arunachal-based book "Echoes from Menchukha Valley" is a literary contribution to Arunachal's culture and traditions. The book presents a vibrant depiction of the valley's landscapes and the traditions of the Memba and other tribes residing in the Shi-Yomi district.

Vishwama Manav Sabhyata: Jatiya Brihat Itihas, Sanskriti ra Parampara by TB Subba

This book marked a landmark release in Sikkim, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang announcing that it will purchase 3,000 copies. In the book, the author puts forth a profound understanding of human nature and a mastery of the Nepali language. The language forms the backbone of people in Sikkim, making it an important read.