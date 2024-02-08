The much awaited 3rd edition of Momentum North East hosted by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) kicked off on a jubilant note on February 8, 2024 at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati, Assam.

Esteemed dignitaries, including entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and bureaucrats graced the event and participated in this collaborative and interactive discussion-cum-exhibition event promising a golden opportunity for all in creating a platform for showcasing innovative products and fostering collaboration.

The chief guest for the event, Shri Manvendra Pratap Singh, MD, AIDC, graced the occasion and lit the inaugural lamp, thus kicking off the three-day mega event.

Dignitaries who marked their presence at the August gathering included Dr. Sunil Saraf, Chairman, PHD North East Chapter; Mr. Phurpha Tshering, Vice Consul, Royal Bhutanese Consulate, Guwahati; Sazzad Alam ACS, MD, Assam State Bamboo Mission; Dr. Manoranjan Kalita, Don Bosco University; and Dr Jatinder Singh, Assistant Secretary General, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Shri Manvendra Pratap Singh and other dignitaries present were felicitated by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, followed by a welcome address by Mr. Sunil Saraf, Chair, NER Chapter, PHDCCI who enumerated the importance and the success of “Momentum North East” and how it has been a driving force in bringing several stakeholders, entrepreneurs under one umbrella.

A Special address by the Guest of Honour, Shri Phurpa Tshering, Vice Consul, Royal Bhutanese Consulate General, Dr. Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor, Assam Down Town University; Prof (Dr.) S. P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University enlightened the audience further.



The chief guest for the day, Shri Manvendra Pratap Singh, MD, AIDC gave a keynote address to the gathering emphasizing on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders in augmenting the industrial growth, especially in the rural sector.

“Momentum North East has become the frontrunner in fostering a healthy and positive environment for boosting trade and entrepreneurship in the rural sector, while also providing opportunity for the youth. North East region is fast emerging as the global leader in terms of industry growth while facilitating a robust bowl of culturally unique products that are being exported to other countries. With more focus on agro-based industry, youth centric skills fostering a young business base, allied activities, the region can witness more prosperity in the coming years. North East will soon reap success”, said Shri Manvendra Pratap Singh in his key note address.

After the inaugural ceremony and an enlightening key address by the chief guest, Dr. Jatinder Singh, Asst. Secretary General, PHDCCI, gave his vote of thanks and said, “Momentum North East 2024 aims to connect local youth, women, NGOs, and development organisations with national-level institutions, industries, professionals, and officials. Through this platform, we aim to bring all under one roof and learn, unlearn or share ideas and foster a positive collaboration between the rural sector and the stakeholders”.

Two Technical Sessions followed after the inaugural ceremony. The first session started with the discussion on Building Brand North East: Crafting a Compelling Narrative to Elevate Culture, Heritage, Industries and Innovation.



The session was addressed by esteemed dignitaries that included Mr. Swapnanil Barua, IAS (Retd.), renowned Social Worker, Mr. Shantikam Hazarika, Founder-Director, Assam Institute of Management, Mr Ashutosh Pandey, Strategy, Funding, and Subsidy Specialist, Mr. SanjitRaaj Choudhury, Founder-Director of Pragati Edutech Pvt Ltd, Mr. Sujay Paul, MD, Global Growth Consultancy Ltd.

The second Technical Session addressed the topic of Role of Spirituality in today’s complex life. The session was addressed by Swami Prem Avinash, Psycho-Spiritual catalyst and coach.

This annual flagship event will provide a platform for entrepreneurs, exhibitors, and stakeholders to showcase their innovative products and encourage collaboration. The event will take place at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati and will feature capacity-building sessions on topics such as Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Banker-Beneficiary Interface for Lending and Entrepreneurship, Atmanirbhar FPOs for the Development of the North Eastern Region, and Technology Interventions for Livelihood Generation. The event will also focus on Cane and Bamboo in the North East. Momentum North East 2024 will include a Development Expo, Agri and Rural Expo, Industrial Expo, and a North East Development Meet. The event aims to attract national and international stakeholders from industry, government, and the development sectors. The main goal is to showcase programs, schemes, products, technologies, and services while facilitating discussions on issues, opportunities, and future plans.

Key sectors such as MSME, Food Processing, Agriculture and Allied Activities, Tourism, Infrastructure, Energy, Skill & Entrepreneurship are set to be the focus of an upcoming event. The event is expected to attract between 5000-7000 entrepreneurs, exhibitors, and stakeholders from the 8 Northeast states, positioning it as a significant driver for regional growth. The event will conclude on 10th February with a Bamboo Conclave. This conclave, organised by the Assam State Bamboo Mission in collaboration with PHDCCI, will display the region's dynamic bamboo products. It will also include a brainstorming session discussing the future of the bamboo industry and its potential for the rural sector and industry professionals.

The three-day event will also feature cultural programs reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the North East. Praddictability Media Sciences Pvt Ltd is the official media partner of the event.