The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) kicked off the second day of the 3rd edition of Momentum North East on February 9 with Mizoram being the focus state for the day.

The mega event that is being held at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from February 8thto 10th, witnessed dignitaries, bureaucrats as well as experts from several industries participating in the grand event.

The chief guest for the event, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Lalduhoma lit the inaugural lamp while being accorded a warm welcome with the ceremonial Gamosa as a mark of honour by the office bearers of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The first session began with a welcome address by Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, Executive Director, PHDCCI spoke on the developmental work done by the PHD Chamber across the country in the Industry and MSME Sector. He also expressed his desire to collaborate with the Govt. of Mizoram for development of industries in Mizoram

Ashutosh Pandey, Director, Ruchi Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. highlighted the importance of sustainable development, laid an impetus on how Mizoram can turn into a key player in boosting a holistic development environment in the North East, Mr Ashutosh Pandey further added, “Mizoram has been lately charting into the contours of industrial growth. No wonder our shared interest in bringing North East on the global platform and forging a collaborative environment for all sectors, will strive all states including Mizoram emerge as world leaders in the long run”.

Addressing the August gathering, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Mizoram Pu Lalduhoma said, "Our government has taken various steps to achieve sustainable development. Our government is committed to provide all necessary support to all with more emphasis on infrastructure, IT, education and health sectors, energy and skill development sectors while additionally supporting the able and skilled sectors"

Industry and Company owners from various parts of India gave presentations on their activities and potential. Arrangements were made to continue the talks as necessary.

Mr Sunil Saraf, Chair (NER), PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry also attended the event and spoke on prospects of tourism and hospitality sector in Mizoram.

The session soon paved way for a cultural performance by the students, reflecting the rich culture of Mizoram.

The other dignitaries who graced the occasion included, Dr. Malsawmtluanga Fanchun, MCS, Deputy Resident Commissioner, Mizoram House, Guwahati; Dr. R. Liannngenga, Asst. Professor, Govt. Champai College; Dr. K.C. Lalmalsawmzauva, Advisor to CM, Govt. of Mizoram and Ms. Catherine Vanlaldampuii, AGM, NEDFi.

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Mizoram, Pu Lalduhoma took an exhibition walk-through following the end of the first session. The Chief Minister of Mizoram was highly elated on the vibrant products on display while engaging in a one-to-one interaction with the entrepreneurs who were present at their respective exhibition stalls.

The theme of Technical Session-1 was "The Rise of Women Entrepreneurs: Breaking Barriers". The dignitaries of the session included Ms. Anu Mandal, Founder, AVA Creations; Ms. Jupitora Das, CEO, NEI Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Ms. Ruchika Kuthari, Entrepreneur, Consultant, Certified ISO14064, Carbon Footprint Lead Implementer.

Mr. Jay Udernani, Area Manager, SCV Cargo & Pickups, TATA Motors-North East, gave a presentation on Smart Mobility.