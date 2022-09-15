There isn't a person who hasn't heard about Queen Elizabeth II - if not for her army of adorable corgis or the fact that she's still a passionate equestrian, then for the fact that she's the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

The Green Screen Outfit

Green Screen Outfit

Remember the time when Elizabeth II became the Queen Green Screen of England. The monarch emerged from Buckingham Palace on June 5 to greet the crowds of Londoners attending the Platinum Pageant. She was wearing a bright green double crepe wool dress and coat by Stewart Parvin, which included shiny gold buttons, and a matching green hat with a black pom pom by Rachel Trevor-Morgan.

Bright pink outfit at Chelsea Flower Show

“I have to be seen to be believed", the queen once said. The Queen wore a Pink Lemonade coat by Stewart Parvin to the Chelsea Flower Show earlier in May. The queen appeared to be wearing a white and pink flowery dress underneath her jacket. She accessorized her colourful look with black flat shoes and a pair of white gloves. Her Majesty completed the look with pearl earrings, a pearl necklace, and a brooch.

Queen’s Red dress with Red Hat

Fans are more drawn to her red looks

The British Monarch was known for her colourful outfits and fans are more drawn to her red looks. The queen’s scarlet, ruby, and vermilion outfits are the most frequently pinned and have been shared nearly 10000 times. There is also a practical reason why the queen usually wears bright colours and matching hats for engagements: it makes it easier for members of the public to identify her in a crowd.

Mesmerizing Blue Dress

Blue was the royal family's colour of choice when they started the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with Trooping the Colour. Earlier in June, the Queen stepped onto the Buckingham Palace balcony wearing St. Patrick's blue, a nod to the original symbolic color of Ireland which can also be representative of sovereignty.

A bright Purple Coat

The Monarch's penchant for bright colors isn't just a matter of personal taste. Her Majesty was dressed in a bright purple calf-length coat with a pom pom-embellished hat, black snakeskin courts, and her beloved black Launer handbag. She accessorized with pearl strings and a matching amethyst brooch.

Bright Yellow Ensemble at Paddington Station

On May 17, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprise visit at a ceremony honouring her. Dressed in an all-yellow ensemble, the monarch arrived at Paddington Station today to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line, named after her. Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, her youngest son also joined her.

Navy Blue Skirt Suit

While on official business, the Queen's attire was marked by meticulous attention to detail. She wore a blue skirt suit with a white pattern, a mirror-image colorway on the lapel of the jacket, a shirt, and a baker boy style cap when she visited San Diego in 1983.

Daring Black Outfit

When Queen Elizabeth II boarded a train to return to London from her Sandringham estate in February 2016, she made a bold fashion choice: she wore all black. However, that isn’t to say that the Queen never wears black. She will often wear dark ensembles for somber occasions like memorials, funerals, or meetings with the pope.

Fashion Moments in White

Some of the Queen's most glamorous looks have been in white or silver, she donned white during a service commemorating her diamond wedding anniversary with Prince Philip in 2007.