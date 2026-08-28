Raksha Bandhan: Let us be each other’s strength in times of need

As India celebrates Raksha Bandhan today, on August 28, we are reminded of a beautiful bond: the promise to protect, support and stand by one another. Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan celebrates the love between siblings, with the sacred thread symbolising protection, affection and responsibility. But perhaps, in times like these, its message can extend far beyond our families.

Across the world, difficult times continue to test humanity. Assam is battling floods, Nepal is witnessing devastating flash floods, earthquakes have struck several places, and conflicts and violence continue to affect countless lives. At a time when uncertainty surrounds so many of us, the true spirit of Raksha Bandhan should remind us to stand together.

The festival teaches us that protection is not merely a promise spoken or a thread tied around a wrist. Protection is an action. It is reaching out to someone in distress, helping a family affected by a disaster, offering food or shelter, supporting those who have lost everything, or simply standing beside someone when they need us the most.

The stories associated with Raksha Bandhan also carry the message of compassion and care. The story of Lord Krishna and Draupadi, for instance, reminds us of how even a simple act of kindness can become a profound bond of trust and protection.

So, this Raksha Bandhan, let us take that lesson beyond the traditional celebration.

Let us look beyond caste, creed, religion, language and borders. Let us treat every person around us as someone worthy of our care and protection. When someone is facing a flood, an earthquake, conflict or any other crisis, let us not ask who they are, let us ask how we can help.

A Rakhi may be tied between siblings, but the spirit behind it can bind an entire society together.

This Raksha Bandhan, let us promise to be a helping hand in times of need, a voice for those who cannot speak, and a source of strength for those going through difficult times.

Because the real meaning of protection is not just “I will protect you.”

It is “I will stand with you.”

Let the thread of Raksha Bandhan become a thread of humanity, brotherhood, harmony and compassion.