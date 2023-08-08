Blue is the most popular color in the world. However, blue is also one of the rarest occurring pigments found in nature. Here are some elusively blue animal found in the World.

Blue Jay

This bird produces melanin, a black pigment, meaning that its feathers should appear black. However, tiny air sacs in the bird's feathers scatter light, making them appear blue to our eyes.

Blue Iguana

When the lizards are born, they are intricately patterned but barely blue, with only some parts of their bodies maintaining a pale blueish-gray color.

Glaucus atlanticus

Glaucus atlanticus is a bizarre-looking species of nudibranch, and just like many other nudibranchs, it is notable for its bright coloration.

Mandarin Dragonet

It is a brightly-colored fish from the Pacific Ocean that is one of only two vertebrates whose blue coloration is a result of cellular pigment rather than structural coloration.

Blue Poison Dart Frog

The frog's blue coloration warns predators that it is poisonous, a phenomenon known as aposematism, and is caused by the structure of its skin cells.

Blue Poison Dart Frog

The frog's blue coloration warns predators that it is poisonous, a phenomenon known as aposematism, and is caused by the structure of its skin cells.

Sinai Agama

Sinai agama (Pseudotrapelus sinaitus) is a species of lizard that is found in deserts throughout the Middle East. The lizard's skin is usually brown, allowing it to blend in with its environment.

Linckia laevigata

The sea star is notable for its blue coloration, which ranges from a light blue to a dark blue depending on the individual.

Blue Lobster

This coloration is caused by a genetic mutation that causes the lobster to produce an excessive amount of a particular protein that gives it that color.