Indian mythologies, like the Ramayana, resonate across time and space, weaving ancient melodies that connect people around the world. Picture reading one of these sacred tales as though it were a lyrical symphony, revealing a series of events unfolding like a timeless musical.

The very vision comes alive in Priya Arora's "Rama" - an epic that shares common ground with deep cultural significance - transformed into a fantasy-like journey that feels as if it were conjured from a dream.

Arora breathes new life into the age-old Ramayana which transcends across generations, the allure living up to the rich traditions that have shaped cultures and beliefs for centuries.

The author uses drama in an otherwise non-theatrical epic, showcasing Rama's exile as a beautifully plotted journey that would later frame the Ramayana. Arora focuses on Dasharatha's plight, who, she writes, "used every means of persuasion; he coaxed, pleaded, and rebuked, but through it all, Kaikeyi remained unrelenting. Even abandoning his pride, he beseeched her to show mercy to an old man whose life had almost come to an end. He stood before her wretchedly, with folded hands, blabbering incoherently, 'Don't make me exile Rama!'"

What follows is an instigated Kaikeyi, who, full of hatred, responds, "I will not be satisfied with anything other than the banishment of Rama," she spat back viciously. "It appears your word is not as important to you as you so proudly claim."

In layman's terms, Ayodhya - situated along the serene banks of the Sarayu River in Uttar Pradesh - has long been regarded as the holy land of Lord Ram steeped in history and divine legend.

Staying true to her evocative literary crusade, the author paints a surreal picture of the city: "Ayodhya, its very name meaning 'unconquerable', was the capital; a shining jewel, a sprawling city twelve yojanas long and three yojanas wide, built by Manu on the southern banks of the river Sarayu. It had well-laid-out streets, and a broad tree-lined avenue sprinkled with water daily ran through it."

While flipping through the pages is nothing short of a treat for readers, especially those who delight in the beauty of fantasy and fluent prose, the book is a gateway for those seeking to brush up their knowledge and understanding of one of India’s most important mythologies.

Serving as a boon for the curious mind, Arora's novel is well-researched - the author has embedded detailed meanings and definitions throughout the book - words that might usually require one to scan through a dictionary are right there, explained with precision.

The book is a well-researched, meticulously structured retelling of the divine tale - the author has certainly mastered her decision to write "Rama", presenting not only a retelling but a thoughtful reflection on some of the most enduring ideas deep-rooted in Hindu culture.

After 42 captivating chapters, the book presents a compiled series of discussions, leading readers into an entirely different world of 'Rama's historicity,' 'attributes,' 'Vedic concepts,' 'Dharma and Karma,' 'rebirth,' 'Shastra,' and even 'Yoga.'

Honestly, even though at one point in the book the epic tale of the Ramayana begins to feel like a fairytale from eons ago - perhaps even "too good to be true" - Priya Arora writes with such freedom, doing justice to the mythology, because, in reality, it has no clear starting point and no definitive conclusion.