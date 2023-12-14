Sri Sri University hosted a captivating session featuring renowned thought leader and author Dr. Shahra, who addressed MBA students on the critical topic of "Leadership and Spirituality." The event resonated deeply with the university's ethos of holistic education and ethical leadership.

Dr. Shahra, a visionary leader and advocate for Sanatan values, shared his profound insights on the interconnectedness between effective leadership and the Indian principle of 'Vasudhaiv Kutubakam' – One Earth One Family. He emphasized how embracing Sanatan values forms the foundation for impactful leadership, sustainable living, and world harmony. "Leadership isn't merely about attaining success," Dr. Shahra shared, "but about making a meaningful difference while staying grounded to our cultural roots." He highlighted the transformative power of spirituality in guiding individuals towards a deeper understanding of themselves and others, ultimately fostering a culture of trust, empathy, and inclusivity within organizations and communities.

Students were captivated by Dr. Shahra's eloquent discourse, which emphasized the integration of spiritual practices like mindfulness, self-inquiry, and yoga into leadership practices. He stressed that these practices can enhance decision-making and cultivate a heightened awareness of one's spiritual oneness.

The session concluded with the launch of Dr. Shahra's recently authored book, "Sanatan Avatar," which delves into his life experiences with the living Master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. "Sanatan Avatar" shares Dr. Shahra's journey of enlightenment and spiritual guidance, offering valuable perspectives on life, leadership, and holistic well-being.

Dr. Shahra, a renowned industrialist, has successfully integrated Sanatan principles into his corporate career of over 50 years. He is credited for initiating the 'Yellow Revolution' that transformed Madhya Pradesh into the Soy Bowl of India. Dr. Shahra's dedication to empowering society through Sanatan values and sustainable practices continues to inspire individuals and organizations across the globe.



