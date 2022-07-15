Sanghati Eco-Park is the best location for picnics with several rides for children. The Sanghati Eco-park is located in North Tripura District's Kanchanpur Forest Subdivision, next to the Manu-Hmanpui Road. This lovely park provides a peaceful setting for the surrounding communities and social groups, as well as for people of all ages.



What services does the park provide?

This park provides a platform for nature education for children and is a potential destination for school and college vacation visits.

The Forest Department established the park in 2015-16 on an area of approximately 22 hectares, and it was inaugurated in September 2016.

This park, especially for children, has become one of the most popular tourist sites in the North District.

When the park sparks controversy

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the Krishnapur Municipality in Kanchanpur district collaborated on the project, which cost Rs 30 million. Reports claimed that all construction work done within the forest region is done without any cooperation or consent from the Division Forest Office.

Forest office halted all construction works

Following the incident, the forest office has halted all building activities, claiming that development within the forest is taking place without the acquisition of forestland. Forest Officer Balmukunda Bhatta, chief of the Bani Sub-Division Forest Office, earlier stated that the forest office has not received any information from the concerned authorities, including whether or not the Initial Environmental Examination report or the Detailed Project Report was completed prior to the start of construction.

In order to preserve the wetland region, the community forest recommended the development of an eco-park. But the Tripura government should focus on promoting and publicizing this park in order to attract more tourists for vacation and tourism. More infrastructural development is required to make this location more appealing.