Sawan or Shravan is the fifth month as per the Hindu calender and holds great significance for the Hindu community. Deemed auspicious, the month comes after ‘Aashad’ and is one of the holiest month for Lord Shiva worshippers.

While offering prayers and seeing blessings of Mahadev, as people call Lord Shiva in Hinduism, devotees have to follow a strict diet that includes everything light and comforting.

People generally fast every Monday during the Sawan month also known as the Sawan Somwar. Hence, fasting requires special attention to one’s diet and enlisting the food that needs to be consumed and not consumed during this month.

So if you are also planning to fast and is clueless on how to maintain the diet without hampering the daily nutrient intake, then we have covered some of the hand-picked goodies that are both scrumptious and healthy as well.

1. Sabudana

No presumptions here. Sabudana or Sago (tapioca pearls), is a non-cereal high-protein food and a tasty option while fasting. It is a primary source of carbohydrates in many cultures and is taken in as fasting food in India.

2. Dry Fruits and Nuts

No one will say no because it is – Dry fruits and nuts. While few might endorse them as food with fats, but in reality they are good fats which help in inducing metabolism during fasting. Even if one is not fasting, dry fruits as are a good as snacks as well.

3. Fruits

Stock up your refrigerator with fruits and make this month a fruity delight. With a storehouse of vitamins and minerals, one cannot resist to intake some good nutrients during this fasting months assuring your body the required energy which you all have been missing out on while gorging on fast food. Time for detoxification!

4. Curd

Call it the next big thing. Every Indian household will swear by this food which has been the favourite among the grandparents who would share their childhood stories of how they would steal scoops of curd to beat the summer heat. Not only does it tastes good, it even helps the boy to detoxify.

5. Coconut

Make the Sawan month your excuse to be more healthy. Drink the coconut water and quench your summer thirst while also maintaining the required liquid intake for the Sawan month, after all electrolytes are also important for the body while fasting.