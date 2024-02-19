Sciatica, also known as sciatic neuritis, is a condition that causes pain, weakness, numbness, or tingling down one or both legs.

It's caused by pressure or injury to the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back to the feet.

Sciatica most often occurs in people between the ages of 30 and 50. It usually improves in 4 to 6 weeks but can last longer.

What is sciatica?

Sciatica is nerve pain from an injury or irritation to your sciatic nerve. In addition to pain, it can involve tingling or numbness in your back or butt that may also radiate down your leg. More severe symptoms are also possible.



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Types of sciatica?

True sciatica: This is any condition or injury that directly affects your sciatic nerve.

Sciatica-like conditions: These are conditions that feel like sciatica, but happen for other reasons related to the sciatic nerve or the nerves that bundle together to form it.

Common treatments for sciatica include:

> Physical therapy

> Pain-controlling medications

> Cold packs, placed on the painful area for up to 20 minutes several times a day

> Hot packs, applied to the painful areas after 2 to 3 days

> Stretching exercises for the lower back

> Walking, which can reduce inflammation and release pain-fighting endorphins

Lifting objects can make sciatica worse because it can:

> Require bending forward

> Put additional weight and stress on the spine

> Squash the disc that's already pinching the sciatic nerve