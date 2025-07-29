SEBI and NSE launch nationwide #SEBIvsSCAM campaign to combat rising financial frauds

In a major move to strengthen investor protection and promote financial literacy, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has launched a national awareness initiative titled #SEBIvsSCAM, in collaboration with the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The campaign aims to alert and empower investors against the growing tide of digital and financial scams infiltrating India’s securities markets.

This joint effort is part of SEBI’s broader strategy to safeguard retail investors from deceptive practices, such as guaranteed return schemes, fake trading apps, unregistered investment advisors, and fraudulent stock tips circulating on social media platforms.

Investor Protection in the Age of Sophisticated Financial Fraud

The campaign comes at a crucial juncture, with cyber-enabled financial frauds surging across India. Scammers are now employing deepfake technology, misleading influencer promotions, and illegal trading tactics like pump-and-dump schemes, dabba trading, and bogus foreign portfolio investment (FPI) offers — resulting in significant investor losses.

Through #SEBIvsSCAM, SEBI and NSE are working together to build a more resilient, informed, and scam-proof investor community. The campaign focuses on helping the public identify red flags, verify sources, and report suspicious activity, thereby reinforcing investor confidence and trust in the capital markets.

Multi-Channel Awareness Drive Across India

To ensure maximum reach, the campaign will utilize a 360-degree media strategy, including TV, radio, print, digital platforms, and social media networks. NSE will also conduct Investor Awareness Programs (IAPs) in physical, digital, and hybrid formats, targeting both urban and rural populations, and offering content in multiple languages to cater to diverse investor groups.

Investor Advisory: Stay Alert, Stay Safe

As part of the initiative, SEBI has issued the following key investor precautions:

Never trust guaranteed/fixed return schemes — they are illegal and misleading.

Avoid unsolicited messages or unknown apps offering investment advice.

Verify every intermediary or research analyst through SEBI’s official portal.

Download only SEBI-registered trading apps from verified app stores.

Ensure funds are transferred only to registered broker accounts.

Starting October 1, 2025, only standardized UPI handles will be used for transactions with SEBI-registered intermediaries.

Report scams via www.cybercrime.gov.in or call the Cybercrime Helpline: 1930.

For investor queries, contact NSE at 1800 266 0050.

This initiative signals SEBI’s commitment to enhancing transparency, trust, and financial discipline in Indian capital markets.