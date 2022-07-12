Serving eggs and meat to children in midday meals would discriminate among students.

Considering the small body frame of Indians, any additional serving of cholestrol infused regular consumption of egss and meat would lead to lifestyle disruptions, explained in a policy position paper National Education (NEP) on health and well-being by an expert panel chaired by John Vijay Sagar, Professor and Chair, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, MINHANS.

“Introducing different foods to the same grades will lead to an imbalance in the distribution of nutrients between children. For example, serving other recipes or foods to the same grades, such as eggs for grams, or eggs for bananas, leads to nutritional imbalances among children. In addition to That, children develop complexes which lead to emotional disturbances between friends. The commission says that treating all children equally and without discrimination is an authentic Indian philosophy or dharma.

The committee recommended that satvik food “Like peanuts, sesame laddu/chikki with jaggery are ‘natural foods.’” She says these help overcome stunted growth and anemia.

Schools in India usually serve bananas and eggs as superfoods, for that extra energy required for the school children in midday meal schools. Additionally students between the age group pf 6-15 yerars of age, who are suffering from malnutrition, anaemia and protien deficiency are served eggs and bananas.

The government plans to extend this programme.

Position papers are uploaded on NCERT website to implement the NEP. The Ministry of Education will use these papers as they compile each topic, take suggestions and frame the national curriculum.



The position papers include Knowledge of India, Value Education, Education in Social Sciences, Pre-School Education, Basic Literacy and Numeracy, Environmental Education for Health and Welfare, among others.



Dr. Sagar-headed committee has recommended, ‘’Moderately low fat, zero trans-fat food to address the condition of over nutrition. Hence, while planning midday meals, cholsetrol-free, additives-free, such as eggs, flavored milk, biscuits, should be forbidden to prevent obesity and hormonal imbalance caused by excess calorie and fat.’’