“The future is female” — a phrase that instantly comes to mind when one glances at the book 'Sheroes Amongst Us', co-authored by Falguni Desai and Dr. Amit Nagpal. At first glance, the book presents itself with a sense of quiet strength. What immediately draws the reader in is the title itself: “Sheroes,” a clever blend of 'she' and 'heroes,' signaling that it is a powerful ode to women who have reached inspirational and attainable heights.

The title sets the tone for the stories within: authentic, empowering, and deeply human.

The book features 31 short stories of pioneering women from across India, including one on the author herself. These aren’t stories of celebrities or women who’ve already made headlines. Instead, the authors have chosen everyday women — educators, coaches, entrepreneurs, psychotherapists, technology leaders, changemakers, mothers, survivors, among others — who have faced immense challenges and emerged stronger. While the book doesn’t explain the exact criteria behind their selection, I chose to overlook that, because as we all know, every woman has a story worth telling. And these stories? They truly leave an impact.

The authors have rightly given the women featured in the book the space and opportunity to share their stories in their own voices. These personal narratives stand out in their raw honesty and individuality. One chapter, in particular, poignantly captures the toxic trauma many women endure at the hands of the male ego—often perpetuated by brothers and fathers determined to assert their role as the "men" of the family.

“I got married at a very young age. And in many ways, I got married because I wanted to escape home. I wanted to get rid of my father’s domination, so I married my husband who was absolute opposite of my father...”

Each chapter is compact, yet dense in meaning. They begin by detailing a woman’s early life and education, gradually unfolding into her career journey, personal battles, and the pivotal turning points that redefined her path.

What makes the storytelling approach so powerful is that it doesn’t just stop at achievements, it dives into life philosophies, value systems, and how women strike a balance between their personal and professional worlds. With success comes a greater sense of responsibility — one that extends to caring for family and siblings, protective and nurturing like that of a mother. Truly, a woman navigates life while embracing multiple roles.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that the book doesn’t come across as preachy or overtly philosophical, despite dealing with profound themes. Instead, its narrative style is engaging and immersive. The life lessons are gently woven into personal anecdotes and reflections - subtle, yet impactful.

A standout feature is how each story carries its own success mantras, something the reader can take away, given that they emerge naturally from each woman's journey, leaving a lasting impression.

What I appreciated most is the democratic nature of the book. These aren’t women you’ve read about before, and that’s exactly what makes the stories so compelling. They represent the spirit of countless women who work quietly, courageously, and with immense resolve.

Despite being a collection of real-life accounts, the book doesn’t drag. The chapters are short and crisp, which is a boon, especially when reading about personal journeys. However, one question persisted in my head throughout: "Multiple other women holding on to similary powerful stories exist. How will their voices be heard?" The brevity ensures that the focus remains sharp, the narrative engaging, and the motivation consistent.

In today’s world, where many find it hard to pursue their dreams due to constraints — be it financial, societal, or emotional — this book serves as a reminder that nothing is truly impossible. If you need a little push to believe in your own journey, this book might just be the gentle nudge you need.