Maha Shivratri has been given several names, including "The Glorious Night of Shiva," and "Padmarajarathi," among others, although Lord Shiva is the major topic of the celebration.

On this day, Lord Shiva married Lady Parvati. Shiva is said to have reached a deep state of meditation when Sati died. Sati assumed the form of Parvati in order to marry Lord Shiva.

Mahashivratri commemorates the union of Shiva and Parvati on the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Phalguna. Worshippers of Lord Shiva fast and participate in a number of rituals on Maha Shivratri Date 2023.

Maha Shivratri Date 2023

The most important Shivratri is Maha Shivratri. Mahashivratri is usually celebrated in February or March. It is often held that devotees should only worship the Lord during the Shubh Muhurat on Mahashivratri. This year's Maha Shivratri Date 2023 is February 18, 2023.

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Maha Shivaratri 2023 Date and Time

Fasting, praying, and staying up all night in temples or houses to honour Lord Shiva are all part of the event. They also participate in rituals like as bathing in sacred rivers, doing puja, presenting bael leaves and milk to the Shiva lingam, and attending Jagrans, which are all-night dancing and music festivities. People are eagerly awaiting the Maha Shivratri Date 2023 in order to enjoy this important holiday.

Maha Shivratri Puja Time

Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival held yearly in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna (February/March) in honour of Lord Shiva. The event is regarded as one of the most important in Hinduism and is celebrated with tremendous dedication and passion. On this day, worshippers worship Lord Shiva by performing puja (worship), praying, and fasting.

The Maha Shivaratri puja timing for Maha Shivratri typically begins with Maha Shivratri puja preparation at dusk and continues through the night, concluding at daybreak the following day. The customary Hindu prayers and gifts of milk, honey, and fruits to Lord Shiva are part of the Maha Shivaratri puja ceremonies. It is said that conducting puja on Maha Shivratri night brings blessings, tranquilly, and prosperity.



Mahashivratri fasting Do’s



1. Wake up early in the morning at dawn or Brahma Muhurta on the fasting day.

2. On the day of the fast, it is recommended to wear white clothing and to take a bath in the early morning.

3. Those who are fasting are advised to recite "Om Namah Shivay" continuously throughout the day.

4. The Sankalp should be taken during puja and the day before vrat.

5. Due to the Shiv puja being performed later in the day, people who are fasting must take a second bath in the evening.

6. Before observing a fast, devotees with any medical conditions are advised to speak with a doctor.

7. One must break their fast between sunrise and the end of Chaturdashi Tithi in order to receive the full benefits of vrat.



Mahashivratri fasting Don’ts

1. Because they are deemed tamsik, non-vegetarian food, onions, and garlic must be strictly avoided by devotees.

2. Those who are fasting must avoid foods made of wheat, rice, and pulses.

3. It is forbidden to give coconut water to the Shivling during the puja.

