In a splendid display of community engagement and environmental consciousness, the SilaNoi-Jeevan Kite River Festival marks its 13th consecutive year, standing out as a sustainable celebration along the banks of the Brahmaputra. The festival, initiated by the voluntary association Jeevan Initiative, kicked off with a noble endeavour of cleaning the urban riverbanks from Shukreswar Ghat to Fancy Bazar Ghat.

Hundreds of dedicated volunteers joined forces to clear the area, setting the stage for a vibrant and eco-friendly festival. Running until Monday at Fancy Bazar Ghat, the venue transforms into a colorful spectacle from noon to 10 pm daily, adorned with a myriad of kites soaring in the sky.

The main motto of this festival is its commitment to being waste-free. The organizers, passionate about environmental sustainability, pledge to ensure a garbage-free environment from start to finish – making it a standout event in Assam.

Speaking to India Today NE, Suresh Ranjan Goduka, director of Silanoi Jeevan Kite festival said, “ This is our consecutive 13th year , we basically select a river bank part which is full of garbage and then we proceed to clean up the mess and create a festival with a creative and cultural vibe. Our intention is to encourage urban youth and the younger generation to visit the riverbank because, in urban areas, these spaces are often treated as dumping grounds for garbage, making them inaccessible to tourists. As local citizens, we are determined to transform it into a lively and attractive destination. This initiative is a symbolic representation of our commitment to bringing about positive change."

Beyond the enchanting kites, the SilaNoi-Jeevan Kite River Festival blossoms into a cultural extravaganza. The Cotton University Art Society and Imaginary Canvas collaborate to curate an open-air art gallery showcasing paintings, photography, and sculptures. Handicraft shops add to the allure, creating a vibrant atmosphere along the riverbank.

The cultural calendar is brimming with activities, from Brahmaputra dance and music championships to art competitions. This year, a bookstore has been introduced, adding another layer to the festival's cultural tapestry. Additionally, attendees can indulge in a northeast fashion weekend, witness the north-east bodybuilding championship, and enjoy beach volleyball and arm-wrestling competitions.

The festival's two stages will host a plethora of talented artists, including Tarali Sharma, Arupjyoti Barua, Rupam Bhuyan, and Bhaswati Bharati. Manoj Baruah, accompanied by Dr. Purabi Sarma and students of Guwahati School of Music, will mesmerize with a violin performance. Dr. Mallika Kandali will grace the stage with Sattriya dance.

Various institutions and groups, such as Handique Girls College, Pragjyotish College, Pandu College, and Nupur Dance Academy, will contribute to the diverse cultural mosaic with their captivating performances.

In essence, the SilaNoi-Jeevan Kite River Festival stands as a testament to the possibility of hosting grand events with minimal waste, showcasing how cultural celebrations can harmonize with environmental responsibility. As the festival continues to unfold, it not only entertains but also educates, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Assam