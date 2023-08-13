The popular perception of the northeast being a pollution-free, serene region of our country has turned out to be a fallacious myth today. The World Air Quality Index's figures ranked Guwahati, the most populous city in northeast India, as one of the top 100 polluted cities in the world and one of the top 10 polluted cities in Asia in March of this year. In addition, the heavy-budgeted construction work that began in Guwahati last year has resulted in dust pollution to a massive extent.

Although we are conscious of the impact of ambient pollution on our respiratory organs, our comprehension of the effects on skin health is inadequate. This article outlines the common skin conditions caused by pollution and provides preventative and remedial measures to minimize its effects on your skin.

To name a few, the following are the skin issues that could be pollution and heat triggered

• Premature aging

• Acne breakouts

• Dullness and dehydration

• Pigmentation

• Redness and inflammation

• Psoriasis

• Eczema

• Heavy dandruff

• Skin rashes

• Skin cancer

• Contact dermatitis



According to a research paper published in The Indian Journal of Dermatology, Venerology, and Leprology in 2017, air pollutants cause significant changes to the normal functions of lipids, deoxyribonucleic acid, and/or proteins in the human skin through oxidative damage, resulting in extrinsic skin aging, inflammatory or allergic conditions such as contact dermatitis, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, acne, and skin cancer.

In an exclusive interview with India Today NE, Dr. Aruna Devi, a well-known dermatologist practicing in Guwahati, explained how different environmental pollutants can cause skin issues. She particularly emphasized the prevalent skin problems that patients present, which she links to the ongoing construction work and the surge in dust and vehicular pollution in the city.

Common skin issues induced by the vehicular pollution / construction-related work

Dr. Devi: Over the couple of years what I have seen in Guwahati specifically as per as many the construction work is going on, people are facing so many pollution-related side effects. For example acneiform eruptions, airborne contact dermatitis around eye and neck areas, allergic contact dermatitis, oily skin, seborrheic contact dermatitis, heavy dandruff, extreme skin sensitivity, and so many other issues are aggravated by air pollution. It is also noteworthy that air and dust pollution triggers past skin issues also say you had skin rashes several years ago, they could resurface with exposure to pollution and dust.

She emphasizes the role of stress and inadequate relaxation in a bustling city like Guwahati that contributes to oxidative stress on our skin, resulting in conditions such as photoaging.

How does the heat and humidity of the region heighten the impact of pollution on the skin

Dr. Devi: As we know Guwahati like any other northeastern region, is an extremely humidity-prone region. That coupled with dust from construction work is a perfect recipe for a skin disaster, so to say.

Seborrheic dermatitis for example can be triggered by extreme sweating as also skin rashes that can leave long-term marks on one’s skin. Fungal infections are becoming increasingly common during summer, and the presence of dust and pollutants in the air is only making them worse.

The daily commute by bike and public transport amidst construction routes can cause significant dandruff, which requires extended care as the scalp takes time to heal with medications or home remedies. The scorching heat and profuse sweating during summers only exacerbate the difficulty in eliminating it.

Photoaging in city dwellers and an ideal skincare routine



Dr. Devi: Owing to insufficient exposure to fresh air, lack of proximity to nature, inadequate relaxation, and busy lifestyles, the human skin takes a substantial time to recuperate, subsequently urban residents today experience photoaging, resulting in premature wrinkles and sagging of the skin. As such we need to prioritize a skincare routine that includes CTM to keep our skin healthy ie. cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.

Regardless of your skin type, whether it's oily, dry, or a combination, cleansing, and moisturizing should be part of your daily routine. For best results, toning should be done periodically, say, once or twice a week.

The overwhelming presence of influencers and information online has led to the widespread use of chemical-based products among the youth, often resulting in more harm than good. Thus, it is advisable to choose organic alternatives, as for skincare, our time-tested "Ma ka nuskha" undoubtedly works. After a busy day at work, treat yourself to a homemade mask to help rejuvenate your skin. With a blend of curd, besan (gram flour), and organic honey, your skin will feel moisturized and refreshed.