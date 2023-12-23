Skincare tips to protect your skin from harshness this winter
Consider cleansing with lukewarm water instead of hot water, as hot water can further dry out the skin.
Winter can be harsh on the skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and other issues. To keep your skin healthy and hydrated during the colder months, consider the following skincare tips:
Hydration is Key:
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.
Use a humidifier indoors to add moisture to the air, especially if you have the heating on, which can dry out the air.
Gentle Cleansing:
Opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser that doesn't strip away natural oils.
Consider cleansing with lukewarm water instead of hot water, as hot water can further dry out the skin.
Moisturize Regularly:
Use a rich, emollient moisturizer to lock in moisture.
Apply moisturizer right after bathing to seal in moisture when your skin is still damp.
Protect with Sunscreen:
Even in winter, protect your skin from UV rays by applying sunscreen to exposed areas, especially if you're in the snow, where UV rays can reflect.
Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30.
Exfoliate Gently:
Exfoliate your skin regularly to remove dead skin cells, but avoid harsh scrubs that can irritate.
Consider using a chemical exfoliant with ingredients like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta hydroxy acids (BHAs).
Lip Care:
Keep your lips moisturized with a hydrating lip balm.
Avoid licking your lips, as this can lead to further dryness.
Layering Skincare:
Apply skincare products in the correct order, starting with lighter products and ending with heavier ones.
Serums containing hyaluronic acid can help retain moisture.
Avoid Hot Showers:
While hot showers may feel soothing, they can strip your skin of its natural oils.
Opt for shorter, lukewarm showers.
Protect Your Hands:
Wear gloves when going outside to protect your hands from cold and wind.
Apply a rich hand cream regularly to prevent dry, chapped skin.
Choose Winter-Friendly Products:
Consider using products with ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, and glycerin, which help to lock in moisture.
Look for skincare products labeled "fragrance-free" to avoid potential irritation.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today