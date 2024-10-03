Picture ladies watching daily soaps each evening, their eyes glued to the television, frantically immersed in the latest twists as they anticipate the return of their loved ones so that food can be served and life can return to the screen. That's Aritra Sarkar's Stress to Zest for you, where stress is often dealt with over a plate of biryani or a murder case that’s enough to resolve a strained mother-daughter relationship.

In a world where we deal with challenges and pressures on a daily basis, Sarkar's book offers a witty, rather convulsive approach to navigating stress. He has penned several stories that showcase drama no less compelling than that found in fictional series and that reflects the author's approach for addressing issues faced in day-to-day life. The proof of this lies in how the famous Hindi song 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' becomes one man's cue to enliven the past and change his life for the better.

Through anecdotes and stories, Stress to Zest portrays how different people confront stress, vying for hope with unique notions and methods for coping. It is no biggie that countless self-help resources have been dedicated to combat everyday challenges, however, Sarkar's book is not your typical guidebook for confronting obstacles but instead, it invites readers to explore a more playful approach to elope the cul-de-sac.

It is as if Sarkar voices that complications can sometimes be simply dealt with if you look clearly forward, setting the stage for a book that has readers finding joy in the journey and learning to lighten the load. And of course, the stories with their relatable insights encourages one to chin up and turn over a new leaf.

Apart from scintillating stories that cover a vast array of relationships — whether between friends, family, or romantic partners — Aritra Sarkar has also dedicated chapters to the types of stress, highlighting the underlying factors that impact the human mind. The book aims to educate readers about the various types of stress, followed by stories that elevate the spirit, providing examples for overcoming challenges.

At certain points in the book, some chapters may feel unnecessarily stretched, as if the stress is being prolonged, well, not literally. However, it’s fascinating how the author concludes each chapter with an ending you might not have expected, or perhaps you would have, because in Aritra Sarkar's narrative, everything ultimately ends well.

In short, Sarkar's book is like binge-watching a show you initially thought you would skip, only to find yourself pulling an all-nighter and in this case, discovering that, life isn't so bad after all. While the author weaves a narrative rich with twists and turns, intrigue and scandal, dramatic confrontations, passionate encounters, and unexpected betrayals, the true aim transcends mere discussion. It’s all about unveiling the myriad ways to mitigate stress and reclaim peace of mind.