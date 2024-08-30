A significant portion of India's population, across all age groups and genders, is not consuming adequate levels of essential micronutrients such as iron, calcium, and folate, according to a recent study published in The Lancet Global Health journal.

The research, conducted by an international team that includes Harvard University experts, is the first to estimate insufficient intake of 15 key micronutrients across 185 countries, focusing on dietary sources without considering supplements.

The study reveals that globally, nearly 70% of people—over five billion individuals—are deficient in critical nutrients like iodine, vitamin E, and calcium. In India, women are more likely to have insufficient iodine intake compared to men, while men are more prone to deficiencies in zinc and magnesium.

The research highlights that young adults aged 10-30 are particularly vulnerable to low calcium intake, especially in regions like South Asia, Southeast Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa.

These findings underline the need for targeted dietary interventions, especially since the study did not account for fortified foods or supplements, potentially overstating deficiencies in areas with high consumption of these products.