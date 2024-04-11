Summer's intense sunshine can wreak havoc on your hair, causing dryness, breakage, and dreaded discoloration. One needs to follow strict hair care to maintain its lusture and colour in the intense summer heat.

Shielding from the Sun:

Sun hat: It's not just for your skin! A wide-brimmed hat shades your scalp and hair, reducing sun exposure.

Leave-in conditioner with SPF: Look for products labelled with SPF to provide a protective barrier against UV rays. Apply generously, focusing on ends where color is more prone to fading.

Hair scarves and bandanas: Not only stylish, but these can offer additional UV protection, especially for longer hair.

Hair Care Regimen:

Cooling washes: Skip hot showers that can strip hair of natural oils. Opt for lukewarm water and gentle, sulfate-free shampoos.

Deep conditioning: Heat exposure dries hair. Combat this with deep conditioning treatments once or twice a week. Look for masks rich in hydrating ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil.

Color-safe products: Use shampoos and conditioners specifically formulated for color-treated hair. These will cleanse gently while preserving hair color.

Minimize heat styling: Excessive blow-drying, straightening, or curling can damage hair and accelerate color fading. Air-dry whenever possible, and if using heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant spray beforehand.

Diet and Supplements:

Hydration is key: Drinking plenty of water keeps your body and scalp hydrated, which reflects in healthier, more resilient hair.

Nourishing diet: Ensure a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which promote hair health and combat sun damage. Consider adding foods like leafy greens, berries, and nuts to your meals.

Hair supplements: Consult a dermatologist or trichologist (hair specialist) about hair supplements containing biotin or omega-3 fatty acids, which may offer additional support.

Extra Tips:

Rinse after swimming: Chlorine and saltwater can be harsh on hair. Rinse your hair with clean water after swimming to remove these residues.

Apple cider vinegar rinse: Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with a cup of cool water. After shampooing, use this as a final rinse to help restore hair's natural pH balance and add shine.

Avoid tight hairstyles: Tight braids or ponytails can put stress on hair, especially when wet. Opt for looser styles during summer.