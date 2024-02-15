The Korean glass skin craze, a term that originated from South Korea and known as 'Yuri-Pibu', describes a clear, pore-less, and translucent complexion that resembles glass.

This trend was introduced to the Western beauty world in 2017 and has since captivated many with its promise of baby-like, bouncy, and healthy skin. The allure of glass skin lies in its intense hydration and smoothness, which is achieved through a meticulous skincare routine.

To nail the Korean glass skin trend, one must commit to a skincare regimen that emphasizes moisture. Key products include cleansing balms to remove impurities, serums with hyaluronic acid for plumping, glow moisturizers for dewiness, face mists enriched with minerals and antioxidants, and super moisture-heavy sheet masks to lock in hydration. Additionally, skin perfectors can be used to create a smooth base for makeup application.

The foundation of this routine is the double cleanse method, which involves using an oil-based cleanser followed by a water-based cleanser to ensure all makeup and impurities are removed. Exfoliation is also key, with gentle exfoliating cleansers or damp washcloths recommended for removing dead skin cells without causing irritation.

Toning is an essential step in the Korean skincare regimen, with some methods advocating for up to seven layers of toner to maximize hydration. This is known as the 7 skin method and is believed to leave the skin plump and radiant. After toning, essences and serums containing natural skin brighteners like rice extracts, vitamin C, and licorice are applied to enhance skin luminosity and address hyperpigmentation.

Moisturizing is another crucial step, with both face and body moisturizers used to lock in hydration. For an added boost, sheet masks are a popular choice, providing concentrated serum to the skin for improved hydration and glow. Sunscreen is applied daily to protect the skin from harmful UV rays, preventing damage and maintaining skin health.

Facial exercises and massages are also incorporated into the routine to promote circulation and muscle tone, contributing to a youthful and lifted appearance. Additionally, innovative techniques such as 'jamsu'—submerging a powdered face in cold water—help to set makeup and reduce pore size, while slapping products onto the skin can improve absorption and stimulate blood flow.

Korean beauty also emphasizes natural remedies, with fermented rice water being a favored toner for its brightening properties. Ginseng is celebrated for its anti-aging and hydrating benefits, often found in serums and creams.

For those seeking immediate results, an intensive one-day routine might include deep cleansing, hydrating products, sufficient sleep, a healthy diet, stress management, and patience, as true skin transformation takes time.

Achieving glowing skin with Korean beauty hacks involves a diligent multi-step skincare routine that prioritizes thorough cleansing, layering of hydrating products, sun protection, and natural ingredients, complemented by facial exercises and innovative application techniques.