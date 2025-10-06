“The Dark Hours of the Night”: A Powerful Translation Illuminating Women’s Lives and Spaces in Patriarchal Society

The Dark Hours of the Night is a novel translated in English adroitly by GJV Prasad from Tamil poet and novelist Salma’s debut novel, Irandaam Jaamangalin Kathai (2004). Salma Rakkiaiah, born Rajathi Samsudeen, is a Tamil writer, activist, and politician of international repute. In the words of the translator, The Dark Hours of the Night has become “a brand new translation for the book to travel to a newer generation of readers.”

The text has brought in varying worlds closer together even as it has represented a community and sought insight into the world of Rabia, the young girl whose story brings in the much-needed expose into the realm of women and the space that they inhabit. The novel understandably did create a controversy in her community when it was first released.

Prasad, who is a writer, academician, and translator of repute, has, as anticipated, brought about the significance of connotations that are embedded deep within the psyche of women in terms that are linguistic and representative of the space they strive to occupy. It also conveys with alacrity the voices within society that are seemingly relegated and yet so imperative.

The novel traces the growth of the character of Rabia whose life is symbolic of that of many women. The narrative traces the world that Rabia inhabits, and needless to say, most of it is seeped within the ambit of stifling patriarchy. Within the ambit of the same, the novel brings about themes that are central and predominant to human life and its increasing fragility, especially in terms of social and religious contexts.

It traverses varying zones that navigate into the spaces occupied by, amongst others, Zohra, Rabia’s mother, her cousin Wahida, and Firdaus, who eventually finds the courage to walk out of her marriage. Within this microcosm, Salma juggles the presence of the male protagonists who are seemingly altruistic towards the women but cannot rise to the occasion many a time, due to the prevalent societal norms.

One can empathise with both genders even as the hapless circumstances deeply resonate into the realms that we inhabit. In a world that is increasingly debating upon positioning the marginal, Prasad’s edifying translation situates and locates sites of contestation within a well-anchored whole.





Margaret L. Pachuau, Professor, Department of English and Culture Studies, Mizoram University, serves as the reviewer.