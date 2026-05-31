The Gen Z Capital — Reimagining capitalism through the eyes of a new generation

By the time I turned the final pages of The Gen Z Capital, I found myself reflecting less on economics and more on humanity.

That may sound surprising for a book that positions itself as a critique and reimagining of capitalism, but perhaps that is precisely the point that author Dr Nayan Jyoti Hazarika seeks to make. Economics, he argues, was never meant to exist in isolation from people. Yet somewhere along the way, discussions around growth, productivity, markets and capital became detached from the everyday realities of those expected to live within these systems.

In The Gen Z Capital, Dr Hazarika attempts to bridge that gap.

What emerges is not a manifesto against capitalism, nor a utopian blueprint detached from economic realities. Instead, it is a thoughtful and often provocative exploration of how capitalism might evolve in response to the values, anxieties and aspirations of Generation Z, the generation that has inherited a world marked by unprecedented technological advancement alongside deep social, environmental and psychological challenges.

From the very first pages, the book establishes a tone that is both reflective and urgent. Dr Hazarika begins with an observation that feels difficult to dispute: despite living in an era of extraordinary economic expansion and technological innovation, many people feel increasingly disconnected, insecure and unheard. Economic indicators may be improving, but human satisfaction often appears to be moving in the opposite direction.

It is within this contradiction that The Gen Z Capital finds its intellectual foundation.

The author argues that Generation Z occupies a unique historical position. Unlike previous generations that largely embraced economic growth as the ultimate measure of progress, Gen Z has grown up witnessing financial crises, climate disruptions, widening inequalities and the mental health consequences of relentless competition. Consequently, they are questioning many of the assumptions that have shaped modern capitalism.

What I appreciated most about this book is that it treats these questions with seriousness rather than dismissing them as youthful idealism.

Too often, public discourse portrays Generation Z through simplistic stereotypes. They are either celebrated as visionary changemakers or criticised as entitled dreamers disconnected from reality. Dr. Hazarika rejects both caricatures. Instead, he presents Gen Z as what he calls "pragmatic idealists"—a generation that recognises the flaws within existing systems but remains willing to engage with those systems if meaningful reform is possible.

This nuanced framing is one of the book's greatest strengths.

At the heart of the work lies the concept of "Integral Capitalism," an idea that serves as both the book's philosophical anchor and its proposed path forward. Integral Capitalism is built on a deceptively simple premise: economic systems should serve the whole human being rather than merely optimise financial outcomes.

While the phrase may initially sound abstract, Dr Hazarika carefully unpacks its implications. Growth, wealth creation and human capital, he argues, cannot be separated from ethics, community well-being, environmental stewardship and human dignity. Economic success divorced from these considerations may generate prosperity on paper, but it often leaves deeper societal needs unmet.

As I progressed through the book, I was reminded of an increasingly visible shift taking place across workplaces, businesses and communities worldwide. Younger generations are demanding more from institutions than financial performance alone. They seek purpose alongside profit, sustainability alongside scale, and inclusion alongside efficiency.

Dr. Hazarika identifies these trends not as passing cultural fashions but as indicators of a broader transformation already underway.

The book draws upon contemporary examples, philosophical reflections and observable social changes to illustrate how Generation Z is influencing entrepreneurship, leadership styles, workplace cultures and consumer behaviour. Whether discussing new approaches to work, changing attitudes toward wealth, or the growing emphasis on social responsibility, the author consistently returns to a central theme: the future of capitalism may depend on its ability to accommodate values that traditional economic frameworks often overlooked.

What makes the book particularly engaging is its accessibility.

Economic literature frequently suffers from excessive technicality, creating barriers for general readers. The Gen Z Capital largely avoids this trap. Dr. Hazarika writes in a clear and conversational manner, making complex ideas approachable without oversimplifying them. Readers do not require formal training in economics to engage with the book's arguments. Instead, the author invites them into a broader conversation about society, values and the future.

At times, the book ventures into philosophical territory, exploring questions about meaning, fairness and human flourishing. Yet these discussions never feel detached from contemporary realities. On the contrary, they often provide the framework necessary to understand why economic debates matter in the first place.

If there is one quality that distinguishes The Gen Z Capital, it is its willingness to ask difficult questions rather than offer easy answers.

Can capitalism remain relevant without becoming more humane? Can growth be reconciled with ecological responsibility? Can economic systems generate prosperity without sacrificing dignity and social cohesion? Can future generations inherit institutions that they trust?

Dr. Hazarika does not claim to possess definitive solutions to these challenges. Instead, he encourages readers to participate in the process of reimagining them. In doing so, the book demonstrates intellectual humility, a quality often absent from contemporary debates that tend to favour certainty over reflection.

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of The Gen Z Capital is its optimism. Not a naïve optimism that ignores the scale of global problems, but a measured belief that societies possess the capacity to evolve. The author sees Generation Z not as a disruptive force intent on dismantling existing systems, but as a catalyst encouraging those systems to become more responsive, ethical and sustainable.

By the end of the book, I was left with the impression that The Gen Z Capital is less about economics alone and more about the future relationship between people and the institutions they create. It challenges readers to think beyond conventional definitions of success and to consider whether prosperity can be measured not only through wealth accumulation but also through well-being, fairness and collective resilience.

In an age marked by political polarisation, economic uncertainty and rapid technological change, that conversation feels both timely and necessary.

The Gen Z Capital deserves attention not only from economists, policymakers and business leaders, but also from students, entrepreneurs and anyone interested in understanding the forces shaping the twenty-first century. It is an ambitious work that combines economic inquiry with philosophical reflection, offering readers a thoughtful examination of how capitalism might evolve in a world increasingly influenced by the values of Generation Z.

More importantly, it reminds us that every economic system is ultimately a human system and that its success should perhaps be judged not merely by what it produces, but by whom it serves.