Mahatma Gandhi, hailed as 'the father of the nation,' is often viewed with reverence by millions. But was he truly deserving of this title? That’s exactly the question Rajesh Talwar's book, 'The Mahatma's Manifesto', challenges.

An honest book that leaves readers in splits, and sparks conversation like no other. There is something about it that’s so straightforward, provoking deep thought and debate, especially among Indians. One of the book's best features is its inclusion of Gandhi’s complete 'Hind Swaraj' toward the end.

Right from the start, Talwar clarifies on what the reader is about to encounter. With a sarcastic disclaimer, he warns, “Many Gandhi lovers may hate the book and accuse me of having been overly critical of the Mahatma. Even those who do not love him might feel that this venture is somewhat unpatriotic…”

The book is blunt and to the point, drawing heavily from Gandhi's own manifesto. While Gandhi’s legacy is undeniably poignant, it’s no secret that many Indians have doubts about his principles, particularly his famous 'Hind Swaraj' concept.

As the cover suggests, the book is a critique. In fact, it forces readers to pause, reflect, and even shut the book at times to ponder — something I personally experienced. For example, the author quotes from the manifesto where Gandhi compares the British Parliament to a sterile woman or a prostitute. While many might brush off such an unsettling comparison, Talwar devotes an entire chapter to it.

Interestingly, Gandhi has himself written, “The Parliament has not yet of its own accord done a single good thing. Hence, I have compared it to a sterile woman.” For many Indians, the revelation is mind-boggling, compelling them to reassess their perception of a man who has long been revered worldwide.

Even more shocking is Gandhi’s view on women. His thoughts on his wife, Kasturba, especially seem terribly outdated by today’s standards. The book reveals how Gandhi believed it was beneath his wife to clean the toilets of lower castes, a task that some might consider sacred. “…So, I said, raising my voice: ‘I will not stand this nonsense in my house…’ I caught her by the hand, dragged the helpless woman to the gate...and proceeded to open it with the intention of pushing her out…”

As I read through these passages, I couldn’t help but feel pity for Kasturba Gandhi. How did she endure such treatment from a man who, according to his own words, believed that “the wife was the object of her husband's lust, born to work at her husband's behest”?

But 'The Mahatma's Manifesto' doesn’t focus on just one aspect. Talwar weaves together a range of issues - British Parliament, civilisation, Hindu-Muslim relations, the role of lawyers, the medical field, machinery, education, and Ahimsa - all through Gandhi’s eyes.

Talwar also sheds light on Gandhi’s perspective on gods and goddesses, particularly his references to Satan. He raises the question, “Has Gandhi made the satanic references deliberately with a view to shaming some of the Western Christians who might read Hind Swaraj?” It’s a thought-provoking question, one that exposes Gandhi’s sharp edge when addressing issues of faith.

As the book progresses, Talwar humorously comments on Gandhi’s "doublespeak" on Hindu-Muslim relations. Gandhi’s statement, “The Hindus flourished under Moslem sovereigns and Moslems under the Hindu,” is a clever attempt to play both sides.

In many ways, that’s what 'Hind Swaraj' seems to be - an effort to play it cool.

For readers struggling to grasp the concepts of Ahimsa and Satyagraha, Gandhi attempts to explain these intricate philosophies in two chapters. Yet, as Talwar points out, Gandhi fails to make his case convincingly.

He uses the famous quote, “An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind,” which however does not do much to clear the confusion. Gandhi’s attempt to explain his stance on special treatment for women also falters. He asks, “How is one to carry one's wife with one?” but skips the question, “How is one to carry one's husband?”

The book continues to shock readers, especially when Talwar raises concerns about Gandhi’s actions regarding young women. Despite the prevailing modern-day values, Gandhi’s actions and ideals seem increasingly "problematic."

I wouldn’t necessarily praise Rajesh Talwar for writing the book — it is undoubtedly a harsh critique — but I would encourage readers to engage with it. The book opens a dialogue that forces the reader to think, question, and confront uncomfortable truths.

In the end, 'The Mahatma’s Manifesto' is for those who either hold a deep disdain for Gandhi or those still trying to form a clear opinion about the father of the nation. For me, the book is simply an eye-opener.