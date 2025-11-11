'The S.I.S Story': How one man’s vision met purpose

Why would a reader pick 'The S.I.S Story'?

Tales of people emerging from nothingness always inspire. But when one builds not just a career, but an empire - it becomes a story worth telling.

This young man didn’t just carve a niche for himself; he built a temple for people in need.

At a time when 'inspiration' hadn’t yet become a performative pursuit, there existed individuals who genuinely strived to uplift others along the way. 'The S.I.S Story' is a reminder of such a time and such a man.

Penned by journalist and author Prince Mathews Thomas, the book traces the remarkable journey of Ravindra Kishore Sinha, a striving journalist from Bihar who stumbled upon entrepreneurship almost by accident. What began as an effort to help ex-servicemen find employment gradually transformed into a full-fledged security services firm - one that today stands as a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with a distinct work culture and employee spirit.

In today’s world, business stories often get romanticised under the buzzword of “start-ups.” But back then, I'm talking about the 1950s and ’60s, it took courage to even imagine an initiative that could alter the course of lives, even if just a little.

When Ravindra Kishore Sinha began to dream, the country was still finding its footing. And from the book, it is evident that it was not just talent but sheer grit, integrity, and good-hearted determination that paved his path.

That is how Security and Intelligence Services (SIS) came into being, and that is what the book - 'The S.I.S Story' attempts to chronicle.

The book not only captures the 50-year journey of the SIS Group but also of the man behind it, introducing him not merely as an entrepreneur or journalist, but as someone who, from an early age, carried an innate desire to make a difference.

While the book may slightly falter is in its focus - it is, after all, the journey of one man and the empire he built. Readers who are unfamiliar with the SIS Group or who are not particularly interested in business biographies might find it a bit outside their palette.

However, those with an interest in entrepreneurship, corporate histories, or real-life success stories will find ample substance in this book. The narrative unfolds with details of what it takes to build something from the ground up - the good and the bad, the legal and the not-so-easy - all penned with honesty.

Readers familiar with the SIS Group will especially enjoy the behind-the-scenes perspective, how the company grew, adapted, and continues to maintain its vast employee base even today.

'The S.I.S Story' stands as both a corporate chronicle and a human story- one of vision, perseverance, and purpose.