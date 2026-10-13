This book is an ode to Odisha’s culinary and cultural heritage

The opening pages of ‘The Orissan’ are “deliciously” enough to evoke a sense of satiety. Yet, to describe this book as merely a cookbook would be to do it a great disservice. It is an evocative vignette of Odisha’s ancient heritage and culinary traditions, tracing a remarkable legacy spanning 2,500 years.

A beautifully conceived coffee-table book, co-authored by Sandip Das, Alka Jena and Pallavi Das, brings alive the rich cultural heritage of Odisha through its cuisine, history, art and traditions. It is a tribute to a land whose heritage deserves to be celebrated, explored and remembered.

At the outset, Sandip Das expresses his desire, through this book, to “pay homage” to Odisha – a state he believes has been “largely unsung and fairly forgotten”.

“‘The Orissan’ may be enjoyed cover to cover, as one might read a novel or a memoir, or dipped into at leisure—each section revealing its own tale, each dish steeped in story and sentiment. I have every confidence that readers will find within these pages an exquisite and long-overlooked treasure: the food, the culture, and the soul of a land that has waited far too long to be heard”, reads an extract in the book.

For the authors, the book is an expression of their deep-rooted connection with Odisha; for readers, it is an invitation to discover a civilisation whose traditions have endured for centuries. Through an interplay of words and images, the book brings this legacy into focus, offering a glimpse into the many layers of Odia identity.

And no, if you imagine that this book is devoted solely to food and delicacies, you could not be more mistaken. It is an encyclopaedic account of this eastern-Indian state, inclusive of its culinary wisdom, historical timelines, ruling dynasties, art and dance forms, wildlife, monumental milestones and language. Indeed, even readers unfamiliar with Odisha or its traditions are likely to find themselves drawn in almost immediately.

One of the most fascinating sections, in my opinion, is where the authors introduce readers to traditional cooking techniques and share the remarkable knowledge of spices that informs Odia cuisine. In all honesty, the appeal lies more in the manner in which they are presented. The accompanying photographs are stir curiosity, drawing the reader further into the intricacies of Odisha’s culinary tradition.

“In an Odia kitchen, nothing is random, not even a mustard seed. Spices are arranged with quiet purpose, each placed where the hand finds it instinctively. And within this round universe, lie the seven sisters—the everyday guardians of Odia flavour”, reads an extract.

The discussion of Odisha’s temples and their culinary traditions is another particularly engaging aspect of the book. Here, the narrative moves beyond architecture and religious significance to explore the sacred food offerings prepared for the deities. The reader is introduced not only to the temples but also to the rituals, beliefs and culinary practices.

“More than 56 types of food items are served to the Lord (famously called the Chhappan Bhog) six times in a day”. Details about when offerings are made, what is served to the deities and the significance of these practices lend depth to the account.

The celebrated Rath Yatra of Puri, one of the world’s largest chariot festivals, finds its place in this rich cultural narrative as well. The book explores the traditions surrounding the festival, offering readers a glimpse into the intricate relationship between faith, ritual and food.

The latter half of the book turns its attention largely to the culinary practices, thoughtfully presented with clearly defined recipes – ingredients, preparation methods and tips from the chef. This is where the book truly begins to whet your appetite. The descriptions and enticing visuals might just inspire you to step into your kitchen and put your own culinary skills to the test.

‘The Orissan’ is far more than a cookbook. It is a tribute to Odisha’s history, culture, traditions and culinary heritage – an invitation to discover a land whose culture and flavours deserve far greater recognition.