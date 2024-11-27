"The future of shopping is personalisation, where each consumer's journey is uniquely tailored to their preferences and needs," says Prathap Muniraju, Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) product manager.

Muniraju operates in an industry where technological advancements are blurring the lines between traditional retail and online shopping, spearheading the creation of a multibillion-dollar advertising solution that is revolutionising the way businesses engage with their customers.

Prathap Muniraju is in charge of Advantage+ Catalog Ads, a solution that uses AI and ML to provide consumers with personalised purchasing experiences - a software distinguishing itself in the e-commerce environment by allowing businesses of all sizes.

The aim? Optimising income streams and client acquisition tactics using powerful data analytics.

Using AI for business growth

Prathap Muniraju says, "The beauty of AI is that it lets us grasp consumer behavior at a new level of accuracy," adding, "With the predictive capabilities of AI, we can provide companies insights that allow them to meet their consumer’s needs more effectively."

The shift to predictive customisation represents a considerable break from the traditional and general approach to online retail. His team can uncover patterns and preferences that guide anything from product recommendations to ad scheduling, ensuring that consumers receive relevant information that meets their requirements.

The influence of scheduled delivery

Before he joined Meta, Prathap Muniraju designed and launched Amazon's Scheduled Delivery function which enabled customers to select delivery times that fit their schedules. It addressed a long-standing issue in the e-commerce experience: waiting for deliveries without knowing when they would come.

"Scheduled Delivery was about putting control back into the hands of the consumer," he says. "It recognised the importance of time as a commodity in today's fast-paced world and provided a solution that aligned with modern consumer expectations."

Now common in online retail, the Scheduled Delivery service with a higher customer satisfaction, highlights Prathap Muniraju's vision in meeting evolving customer expectations.

Creating better customer experiences

Prathap Muniraju applied his Amazon brain for Meta's growth: applying AI/ML to enhance and optimise advertising techniques, allowing companies to reach their target audiences with greater precision and impact, resulting in increased customer engagement and revenues.

"We're just beginning to see the potential of AI and ML in reshaping consumer experiences," he observes. "The next few years will bring even more sophisticated applications that will continue to change how we interact with technology in our daily lives."

Driving positive change

Drawing a fine line between personalisation and intrusion, some industry observers raise concerns about the increasing reliance on algorithms and the potential for these technologies to infringe on consumer privacy.

Such concerns highlight a broader debate within the industry about the balance between innovation and privacy. As AI and ML technologies evolve, companies must get around privacy concerns carefully to maintain consumer trust while pushing the limits of technological advancement.

Prathap Muniraju remains focused on the potential of these technologies to drive positive change. "The ultimate goal is to create experiences that are seamless, intuitive, and, above all, human," he concludes. "Technology should serve people, not the other way around."

He not only redefines the role of technology in people's lives but also uplifts the e-commerce shopping experience. His contributions are expected to continue influencing how people shop, interact, and connect in the digital age as the industry changes.