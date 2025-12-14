‘Using age to pressure women is not fair’: Doctors on motherhood timelines

Age-based pressure on women to become mothers remains deeply entrenched in many Indian families, even as medical experts warn that such expectations are outdated and often harmful.

Doctors say the most critical factor in family planning is not age alone, but a woman’s overall health, personal readiness and access to medical care. Yet once women cross 30, anxiety around motherhood frequently intensifies, driven more by social and familial narratives than by medical advice.

Health professionals point to a clear shift in urban India, where many women are choosing to prioritise education, careers, financial independence and emotional stability before planning children. Despite this change, gynaecologists note that women continue to face “intense pressure from relatives and social circles”, with conversations often centred on fear rather than facts.

“There is a clear medical relationship between age and fertility, but it must be communicated responsibly,” said Dr Swapnil Agrahari, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Silverstreak Multispeciality Hospital. “Using age as a tool to pressure women is neither fair nor helpful.”

Experts acknowledge that fertility does gradually decline, particularly after the mid-30s, but stress that this biological reality should not translate into rushed decisions. Pregnancy outcomes today, doctors say, are shaped by multiple factors including lifestyle, nutrition, mental health and timely medical support.

Advances in reproductive medicine have also transformed maternal care. Gynaecologists highlight that improved prenatal diagnostics, fertility treatments and pregnancy monitoring have significantly enhanced outcomes for women who conceive later in life. Conditions such as gestational diabetes or hypertension, once seen as major age-related risks, can often be managed effectively when detected early.

Another concern raised by specialists is the emotional toll of constant age-focused messaging. “Fear-based conversations can overshadow what should be a positive and empowering life decision,” said Dr Yashica Gudesar, director and unit head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka. “Women should be encouraged to focus on their health and preparedness, not on external timelines.”

Doctors also point out that later motherhood can bring distinct advantages. Greater maturity, financial security and stronger support systems often contribute to healthier family environments and more confident parenting.

“Age plays a role, but it is only one part of a much larger picture,” said Dr Astha Dayal, director of obstetrics and gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon. “We see many women in their late 20s, 30s and even early 40s having healthy pregnancies and raising well-adjusted children.”

Medical experts recommend that women considering delaying pregnancy seek early consultations to understand fertility preservation options, make lifestyle adjustments and plan for the long term. They also urge families to replace pressure with support.

Motherhood, doctors reiterate, is a deeply personal decision and should never be reduced to a deadline. As medical science evolves, they say, society must evolve too — recognising that there is no single “right age” to become a mother.