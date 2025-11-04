WhatsApp web faces global outage, users report widespread disruptions across meta platforms

Users of Meta’s flagship messaging service, WhatsApp, experienced major disruptions on the web version of the platform on Tuesday, November 4 with many reporting an inability to load chats, status updates, and other essential features. The glitch has left users struggling to communicate, particularly those relying on WhatsApp Web for work and business correspondence.

The latest disruption follows a global outage on Monday that also affected Meta-owned Instagram and WhatsApp mobile applications, preventing thousands of users from sending messages, refreshing feeds, or accessing core functions for several hours. The widespread outage prompted a surge of complaints on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), where users sought confirmation of the issue.

According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports of disruptions spiked within minutes of the malfunction. The issue affected users across multiple regions, notably India and the United States. Within an hour, Instagram recorded hundreds of complaints, while WhatsApp users reported significant difficulties with messaging and connectivity.

At the peak of the disruption—around 3:48 PM IST—Downdetector logged over 105 outage reports from India alone. Of these, 78% pertained to general app malfunction, 14% to message delivery issues, and 8% to server connection failures. While some users have managed to regain partial functionality, others continue to experience login failures and blank chat windows.

As of now, Meta has not released an official statement explaining the cause of the outage or providing an estimated restoration timeline. Users continue to express frustration over the repeated interruptions, which have raised concerns about platform stability and service reliability across Meta’s ecosystem.