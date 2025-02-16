"In the evening neighbours gather; To watch Doordarshan, Satyam Shivam Sundaram; Tennis cohabits with Krishi Darshan...Remembering the 80s; With wistful eyes; Where romance was in the air; And now nostalgia remains..." are perhaps the most welcoming sentences in Seema Sethi's 'Romancing the 80s'.

The book stands out not just as a nostalgic revisit to an era gone by, but also for the beauty it holds on its visually-appealing pages.

While the current generation is taken back to the 80s every now and then, courtesy of their parents playing songs and movies every other day, the era has also set the benchmark for romance and classics that will never again be written or produced.

For those who lived through the 80s, the book serves as a beautiful reminder sitting on the laps of readers, transporting them back to an age where romance and love were in the air - "We will be locked in romance", the writer unabatedly remarks.

Sethi masterfully brings back memories of simpler times — when the coolers on wheels were the only respite during heatwaves. Mogra, khus, and gulab, were the go-to scents. Those were the days when Satyam Shivam Sundaram played on the airwaves, its hypnotising tunes weaving a sense of calm and serenity. The black-and-white TV, often the centerpiece of the home, became the family’s lifeline to entertainment, with people themselves playing the role of remotes, shifting every now and then to adjust the reception or volume. And then, of course, there were those frustrating moments when the screen would suddenly go blank, leaving you staring at static, an all-too-familiar reminder of a time when technology was less reliable but far more personal.

"Ramayan and Mahabharat: when India became one big happy family in front of the TV on Sunday morning". Remember Chitrahaar?

In the heartwarming pages of Assi, the author takes readers on a nostalgic journey through a time when life was simpler, yet filled with a unique charm and essence that we often yearn for today. Enter 1982: the introduction of colour television during the Asian Games to iconic milestones in sports and entertainment, the book beautifully chronicles the spirit of an era that continues to evoke fond memories.

As television sets began to glow in vibrant hues, an entire generation sat glued to their screens, watching history unfold, in athletics as well as in entertainment. Names like P.T. Usha, Ravi Shastri, and Kapil Dev became household legends, while Sridevi ruled the cinema screens, and Star Wars enchanted kids and adults alike. Everything, creating a cultural synergy that was unparalleled.

The book doesn’t just focus on the big names of the era but dives into the very fabric of the 80s. It brings to life the romance, the iconic dialogues, and the rise of the "OG reels and memes," elements that continue to shape our lives today. For many, the mention of movies like Chashme Buddoor, Khoon Bhari Maang, The Burning Train, Painter Babu, Nadiya Ke Paar, and Mard instantly evokes memories of an era when these films were more than just entertainment.

For those who grew up in the 90s, Assi revives memories of childhood comics like The Highway Gang, Chacha Chaudhary, Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, Champak, Lotpot, Richie Rich, and Dennis the Menace. Though these comics may only live as fleeting memories for some, they are immortalised in the pages of the book, rekindling the magic of those cherished stories. It’s as though you can feel the turning of the pages, reliving the wonder of those childhood years.

One of the most enchanting elements of the book is its ability to capture the minutiae of everyday life. The author’s vivid portrayal of seemingly mundane tasks - "Seeing you name above your address. Ripping the envelope with your finger. Ripping the inland letter wrong. Realising halfway. Tearing it right. Admonishing yourself. Letters from your grandparents. Letters from your father who has been away for three weeks. Handwritten. Typed" - evoke the truest nostalgia, reminding us of a time when communication, though slower, felt more personal.

Today when technology dictates the pace of our lives, Assi harkens back to a simpler time when writing letters by hand, using carbon paper, and typing on a Sony typewriter were part of the daily routine. The book transports readers back to school days, with memories of Flora pencils meant to improve handwriting, Apsara erasers, and the distinct smell of freshly sharpened pencils.

Through poetic interludes, the author elevates the narrative, weaving verses that lift the reader’s spirits while simultaneously evoking the purity of the past. The poetry serves as a bridge between the then and now.

Whether it’s the nostalgia of old-school stationery or the allure of classic Bollywood, the introduction of classic eateries like Nirula's, Wenger's, Depaul's, "Assi" succeeds in reminding us of a time when the world seemed just a little bit more magical. It is true though - we have come a long way - from cassettes, landlines with cords, Kodak film rolls, Premier Padminis, Ambassadors, scooters to music applications, smart phones, polaroids, Audis, SUVs and fancy bikes.

Assi is more than just a trip down memory lane. It’s homage to an era that laid the foundation for the world we live in today. Each page of the book is a testament to the small, simple joys that made life feel rich with meaning and purpose. For those who lived through it, it’s an invitation to relive those moments; for those who didn’t, it’s a chance to step into a world that feels both foreign and familiar.

The author’s meticulous attention to detail in capturing the essence of the 80s makes Assi not just a book, but an experience and a celebration of a time when life, though not without its challenges, seemed to be brimming with innocence, wonder, and the promise of brighter days ahead.

In my opinion, 'Romancing the 80s' is more than just a nostalgic recount - it's a heartfelt journey that captures the essence of simpler times, when the world felt safe and full of love. It's the kind of book that makes you long for the warmth of family moments, like curling up next to your grandparents on a cold winter day, wrapped in a blanket of comfort and affection. The book doesn’t just tell the story of the past; it invites you to feel it, making it an experience to cherish long after the last page is turned.