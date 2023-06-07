Summer has arrived, and we're all eager to soak up the rays, have some fun, and indulge in all the seasonal delicacies, especially the delicious mangoes! But wait, before you dive into that pile of mangoes, did you realise they might not be the best friend of your skin? They, along with other causes, could be creating those bothersome acne breakouts that are destroying your summer shine. Don't worry; we've got you covered with the five worst meals to avoid if you want to avoid summer acne and have clear, glowing skin.

Mangoes

In the summer season, we feed on mangoes as if our life depended on it, and why not? The fruit is divine, but in excess, it may not be so. Mangoes are rich in sugar, according to Dermatologists at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Chennai, and excessive consumption might cause hormonal imbalances and increased sebum production. Sebum is an oily material that can clog your pores and cause acne.

Junk foods

"Sugary snacks, processed foods, and refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid rise in blood glucose levels, which can lead to acne," according to reports. This, in turn, raises the body's production of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which has been associated to an increased risk of some types of cancer.

Chocolates and Dairy

Milk, particularly skim or low-fat milk, may worsen acne due to its high sugar and whey protein content. Excess consumption can also contribute to your acne problems. Similarly, research reveals that the more chocolate consumed, the more acne difficulties arise owing to high sugar content and hormonal imbalance. Avoiding chocolate and dairy items can make our skin glow during summer days.

High-carbohydrate diet

A high-carbohydrate diet, particularly refined carbs such as white bread, pasta, and sugary snacks, can produce a quick rise in blood sugar levels and increase the body's synthesis of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1). This can lead to hormonal abnormalities and increased sebum production, which can lead to acne breakouts.

Low-Fiber Foods

When it comes to foods to avoid for clear skin, low-fiber foods like processed snacks and sugary drinks can cause blood sugar surges and upset the gut microbiome. This can contribute to acne outbreaks and irritation.

So, the next time you reach for a slice of mango or a bag of chips, remember to make a conscious decision for the sake of your skin's health.