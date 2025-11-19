"Zubeen: Twenty Songs and Seven Portraits” Released; Scholarship Announced in Singer’s Honour

The Assam Royal Global University successfully hosted a heartfelt commemorative programme yesterday to mark the Birth Anniversary of the iconic artist Zubeen Garg. The event brought together admirers, academics, cultural voices, and members of the media for a morning filled with emotion, reflection, and artistic celebration.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the formal launch of the book “Zubeen: Twenty Songs and Seven Portraits”, edited and compiled by renowned educator, theatre practitioner, and close associate of Zubeen Garg, Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan. Published by the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity (DBHCC), the book was unveiled in the presence of distinguished dignitaries and invited guests at Jyoti Mancha, Royal Global University.

The publication stands as a deeply personal and scholarly tribute to the late singer. It features translations of twenty celebrated songs by Arkupal Ra Acharya and a striking visual gallery of photographs by Stephen Styris, offering rare glimpses into Zubeen’s artistic world. The book opens with a reflective and intimate line by the editor, dedicated to his dear friend:“The art you create eventually creates you.”

The volume also brings together seven portraits and reflections from an eminent panel of contributors including: Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, Chair Professor, DBHCC, Mitra Phukan, author and columnist; Rahul Karmakar, senior journalist; Rakhee Kalita Moral, HOD Dept. of English Cotton University; Dr. Palme Borthakur, Zubeen’s sister, academician and researcher; along with several other noted writers and admirers.

Each contribution adds depth and emotional resonance, creating a multidimensional portrait of Zubeen Garg as both an artist and a human being.

A special mention was made of the book’s cover, designed by Mukul Madhav Baishya of Jorhat, a close associate of Zubeen Garg, whose artwork captures the vibrant spirit and colours that defined the legendary singer.

As part of the programme, the University also released a memorium and announced the establishment of the Zubeen Garg Scholarship, an initiative aimed at supporting emerging talents and carrying forward Zubeen’s enduring commitment to nurturing young artists.

The event featured a graceful Sattriya performance by Ms. Prerona Bhuyan, a memoriam segment, and a heartfelt address by Zubeen’s sister Dr. Palme Borthakur, followed by a keynote speech from the Chief Guest Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury, Executive Editor of The Assam Tribune.

The programme concluded with remarks from the Hon’ble Chancellor, Dr. A. K. Pansari, who commended the initiative and highlighted the significance of preserving Zubeen Garg’s legacy within academic and cultural spaces.

The Assam Royal Global University expresses its gratitude to all attendees, contributors, and well-wishers who made the event a meaningful and memorable tribute.