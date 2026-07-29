Meghalaya launches first district-level digital grievance redressal portal in East Khasi Hills

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on July 29 launched the state’s first district-level digital grievance redressal portal in East Khasi Hills, describing the initiative as the beginning of a broader transformation in governance and public service delivery.

The portal, dc-ekh.in, was inaugurated at the conference hall of the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Shillong.

Tynsong said the platform would provide citizens with an accessible and convenient mechanism to raise grievances at the individual, village and community levels, while improving administrative responsiveness and ensuring timely resolution of complaints.

“The government is working towards creating an efficient service delivery mechanism that reaches every citizen,” the deputy chief minister said.

He expressed confidence that the digital platform would strengthen transparency, accountability and public satisfaction by enabling citizens to submit and monitor their grievances more efficiently.

Lauding East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal for conceptualising the initiative, Tynsong said the district administration had introduced several citizen-centric measures aimed at making government services more accessible.

Referring to recent administrative reforms, he said the government had directed District Transport Offices (DTOs) to facilitate the issuance of driving licences as part of its efforts to bring public services closer to people.

While several government departments already provide online services, district administrations often face difficulties in coordinating and resolving complaints involving multiple departments and stakeholders, Tynsong said.

He added that the East Khasi Hills portal was the first initiative of its kind in Meghalaya and was expected to serve as a model for similar platforms in other districts.

Explaining the grievance submission process, Baranwal said residents could lodge complaints directly through the portal or submit them through Gram Sevaks, who would forward the grievances to the concerned Block Development Officers (BDOs).

Complaints may also be sent by post or submitted directly at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, he said.

The portal includes an online tracking system that allows complainants to monitor the progress of their cases, a feature expected to enhance transparency and accountability while ensuring the timely redressal of public grievances.



