The 10 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar legislators of Manipur demanded Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's prosecution if he is found "guilty of his crimes" in connection with an audio clip - referred to as the “Manipur Tapes”.

In response, the Manipur government, refuting the claims on August 20 stated that the clip is a "doctored audio" intended to incite communal violence and derail the peace process in the state.

The legislators stated that CM Biren Singh be removed from his position to prevent him from influencing the outcome of the investigation against him.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by Manipur government's Directorate of Information and Public Relations on Monday night appealed to general public to not rely on unfounded contents circulating in social media and news reports and also to refrain from involvement in spreading such false and fabricated information through any media.

The state government also warned that people who are found involved in spreading such unfounded and baseless content or posting and sharing of such content will be prosecuted under relevant provisions of laws.

Meanwhile, taking note of the “Manipur Tapes” where CM Biren Singh "candidly boasted" about his role in the ethnic persecution of the tribal Kuki Zo community, the legislators had asserted that the complicity in state-sponsored ethnic cleansing has been established beyond a shadow of a doubt.

They had noted that the CM could be clearly heard reassuring his audience — presumed to be members of his militia based on his tone and manner — that central agencies should arrest him first before any of them and also suggested that they delay their appearance when summoned, giving him time to intervene.

The press statement further added, "The tapes also reveal how the Union home minister had chastised him for authorising the use of bombs on civilians, and how after the UHM had left, he had instructed the police top brass to use bombs clandestinely going forward, defying the UHM’s directions."

According to the legislators, the Manipur chief minister also claimed that he had ensured no arrests were made in connection with the looting of 4,000-5,000 arms and ammunition from state forces. He reportedly stated that while the Kukis had a right to direct abuses at him—acknowledging his role in the deaths of approximately 300 of their people—he asserted that the Meiteis should refrain from doing so.

"These and many more self-incriminating statements can be clearly heard from the leaked tapes, which have been submitted to the Judicial Commission headed by Justice Lamba," they added.

Furthermore, the legislators also claimed that Rajendro Nong, brother to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh confirmed the authenticity of the tapes by threatening those who sold out such sensitive tapes to others on Facebook.

"We once again appeal to the Government of India to expedite our demand for separate administration in the form of UT with Legislature, as that alone is the path to lasting peace in the region," the press release concluded.