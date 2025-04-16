In a major security operation conducted across Manipur on April 14 and 15, 2025, security forces arrested a total of 11 individuals associated with various banned militant outfits for their involvement in extortion and criminal activities targeting public and private institutions.

On April 15, security forces apprehended four active members of the proscribed KCP (Apunba City Meitei) faction from Salungpham Mamang Leikai near Bazar, under the jurisdiction of Heirok Police Station in Thoubal District.

The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Md. Saruk Khan (34), Thoubal Wangkhem Muslim,

Sangomsumbam Akhter Ahamed (29), Thoubal Wangkhem Muslim,

Kongjengbam Kumarjit Singh (41), Nambol Leimapokpam Awang Leikai, Bishnupur District,

Laishram Joymangol Singh (47), Kairembikhok Mamang Leikai, Thoubal District.

They were allegedly involved in extorting money from various entities in Thoubal, including brick kilns, banks, hospitals, schools, colleges, fuel stations, shops, contractors, and stone crushers.

Seized items include:

One .32 caliber pistol with magazine and three live rounds,

Three 36 HE hand grenades,

Five mobile handsets,

One four-wheeler and two two-wheelers.

SOREPA Operatives Nabbed in Imphal East

In another operation the same day, Manipur Police arrested three suspected members of the banned SOREPA group from Waithou Chiru in Imphal East District.

The accused are:

Leishungbam Lenin Singh (31) alias Khuman,

Yumkhaibam Lukhoi Singh (32) alias Aboi,

Sagolsem Dinesh Singh (25).

They were reportedly extorting money from educational institutions in the Yairipok area. Items seized include three mobile phones, a two-wheeler, and other articles.

KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) Member Apprehended in Imphal West

Also on April 15, one active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction was arrested from a rented accommodation at Kombirei Housing Complex under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West.

The arrested individual, Salam Sadananda Singh alias Igocha alias Pari (31), was involved in issuing monetary threats to residents in and around Imphal. One mobile handset and an Aadhaar Card were recovered from his possession.

UNLF(K) Cadres Caught Near Indo-Myanmar Border

On April 14, three active cadres of the United National Liberation Front (K) were detained by central security forces near Border Pillar 81 Sub Pillar 3, under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal District.

The arrested include:

Ningombam Shyam Singh (32),

Chingangbam Johnson Meitei alias Angomcha Meitei (30),

Md. Sohel Khan (25).

The arrests mark a significant success in the ongoing crackdown on insurgent networks operating across the region.