11-year-old girl killed, another injured as speeding vehicle hits schoolchildren in Manipur's Imphal East

A young girl has died after a speeding van struck two schoolchildren walking home in Manipur's Imphal East district on December 5.

Ngangbam Sanathoi Devi, 11, was killed instantly when the vehicle hit her and a friend at Sawombung. The second child sustained serious injuries and remains hospitalised.

Police confirmed the driver has been arrested and the van seized following the incident. Authorities said the children were making their way home from school when they were struck.

The victim had been living at Sawombung relief camp with her family. District officials have announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for her next of kin.

The injured child is receiving medical treatment, though police have not disclosed details about her condition.