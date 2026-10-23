Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on October 23 met representatives of Zenken Corporation and six Japanese social welfare corporations to explore employment opportunities for the state's youth in Japan.

The representatives met the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Imphal while visiting the state to conduct a recruitment drive at the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International Academy at Manipur University.

The recruitment drive was facilitated by NSDC International in collaboration with Manipur University and with support from the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship (SLEE), Government of Manipur. A total of 12 candidates have been selected for placement in Japan.

The six Japanese employers participating in the initiative are Social Welfare Corporation Fukushi Gakudan, Social Welfare Corporation Gasshoen, Social Welfare Corporation Goshiki, Social Welfare Corporation Life no Gakkou, Social Welfare Corporation Mineyama and Social Welfare Corporation Kuneikai.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said the state government would extend all possible support to young people seeking employment opportunities in Japan.

He also said that more than 230 youths from Manipur are currently working in Japan across various sectors. The government will soon organise training programmes for truck and taxi drivers seeking employment in the country, he added.

The meeting was attended by SLEE Secretary N. Bandana Devi and representatives of the Japanese organisations, including IIDA Daisuke, president of Social Welfare Corporation Fukushi Gakudan; Kamio Masashi, managing director of Social Welfare Corporation Gasshoen; Iwaya Katsuyoshi, facility head of Social Welfare Corporation Goshiki; and Okamoto Yusuke, facility head of Social Welfare Corporation Life no Gakkou.

Others present included Shimizu Mami, management staff of Social Welfare Corporation Mineyama; Nakagawa Yukari, manager of Zenken Corporation; Heidy Nerissa Putri, supervisor of Zenken Corporation; and Masotmi Zimik, state engagement officer of NSDC.