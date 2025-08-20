1.3 kg brown sugar, 288 bottles of codeine seized in Manipur’s anti-drug drive, 3 arrested

In a major crackdown on the drug menace, Manipur Police carried out two significant operations in Churachandpur and Imphal, leading to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of a large quantity of contraband substances.

On August 19, 2025, a police team from Singhat Police Station intercepted two suspected drug smugglers near Pioneer Camp along NH-102B in Churachandpur district. The arrestees have been identified as Lungousiem of Songpi Kholui village and Ngamminlal of Songpi village.

During the operation, security forces recovered:

111 soap cases filled with brown sugar, weighing approximately 1.3 kg in total.

A Yamaha MT 15 motorcycle (black, reg. no. MN 01AF 9857).

A Mahindra Bolero (reg. no. MN 04AF 5742).

Just a day earlier, on August 18, 2025, another anti-narcotics operation was conducted by the police in Imphal West district. Acting on intelligence, officers from Singjamei Police Station apprehended Kshetrimayum Naoba (34) of Kwakeithel Ningthemkol near Imphal College.

From his possession, police seized:

288 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, a psychotropic substance.

An E-rickshaw (reg. no. MN01A/J9040), allegedly used for transporting the contraband.

The arrested individuals are currently under custody, and investigations are underway to trace the larger network behind these smuggling activities. Police officials have reiterated their commitment to intensify anti-narcotics drives across the state to curb the rising drug trade.