15 houses torched in Manipur's Kamjong village; security forces foil retaliatory attack on Tangkhul settlement

At least 15 houses were reduced to ashes after unidentified miscreants allegedly set fire to Phaimol Kuki village in Manipur's Kamjong district on July 1, while a subsequent retaliatory arson attempt targeting a Tangkhul village was partially thwarted by security forces.

According to official information, the incident occurred at around 12:30 pm at Phaimol village, located about 45 km northeast of Chassad Police Station near Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar No. 113.

Officials said the villagers had already vacated Phaimol due to the prevailing security situation and were temporarily taking shelter at Aishi village, where an 11 Assam Rifles camp is located. As a result, no casualties or injuries were reported. All 15 houses in the village were completely destroyed in the fire, while the village church remained untouched.

In what is suspected to be a retaliatory act, another group of armed miscreants allegedly attempted to set ablaze Shangkhalok Tangkhul village, located near Indo-Myanmar Border Pillar No. 101, at around 1:45 pm the same day.

Security forces intervened promptly, preventing the village from being completely destroyed. However, several small thatched houses belonging to Myanmar refugees and a few houses owned by members of the Tangkhul community were gutted in the fire. Additionally, seven Tangkhul houses were partially damaged but saved, while seven to eight houses remained untouched.

Officials also reported that seven houses at Huimine Thana, a Tangkhul settlement situated between Shangkhalok and Phaikoh, were completely burnt down.

No human casualties or injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.

Police said suo motu cases will be registered in connection with both incidents, and a thorough investigation has been launched to identify those responsible and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the attacks.