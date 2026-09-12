154 gm suspected heroin seized in Manipur, Myanmar national held

A 36-year-old Myanmar national was apprehended after 154 grams of suspected heroin was seized from his possession in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police said on Saturday, September 12.

The man was apprehended on Friday by a joint team of Behiang police and the Assam Rifles during a routine patrol near Border Pillar 41, a senior police officer said.

The accused is a resident of Vanglai village in Myanmar.

Police said 11 soap cases containing a substance suspected to be heroin, weighing approximately 154 grams, were recovered from his possession. The value of the seized contraband has not yet been ascertained.

The accused was taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long border with Myanmar, of which around 55 km has been fenced.