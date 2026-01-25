16th National Voters’ Day celebrated in Imphal West

The 16th National Voters’ Day was celebrated at the DC Office Complex in Imphal West district on January 25, joining similar observances held across the country.

The programme was organised by the District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Imphal West. The theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day is “My India, My Vote”, with the tagline “Citizen at the Heart of Indian Democracy.”

Addressing the gathering, DEO/DC Imphal West, Mayanglambam Rajkumar, said a painting competition was organised as part of the observance to encourage children to understand the values of elections and democracy. Students from various Assembly constituencies of the district participated in the competition, and winners were selected purely on merit, irrespective of constituency.

Congratulating the participants, Rajkumar said the imagination and expression shown by the children on the theme of elections and democracy were impressive. He encouraged students to take part in such activities without worrying about winning or losing, stating that participation helps build confidence. He also urged them to enrol as voters once they attain 18 years of age and exercise their franchise responsibly.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-II, Imphal West, K Jadumani Singh, highlighted the importance of National Voters’ Day, stating that the observance serves as a reminder of the value of elections and the voting rights of citizens. He noted that despite having a high literacy rate, Imphal West district still lags behind in electoral enrolment, and called upon election officials to discharge their duties diligently. He also appealed to citizens to actively participate in the electoral process to strengthen democracy in the state.

As part of the programme, a Voters’ Pledge was administered, with participants reaffirming their commitment to democratic values. Cash prizes along with certificates were distributed to the winners of the painting competition, while special and consolation prizes were also given to all participants. An interaction session with students and newly enrolled voters was also held.