Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has posed five questions to the BJP led Central government after 175 days have passed by since the eruption of ethnic violence in Manipur.

Taking social media platform X, Ramesh posed five questions to the Centre, especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the government's handling of the Manipur crisis.

Ramesh, taking to X, said: Today is the 175th day since Manipur erupted and social harmony in the state was devastated. But five questions continue to be asked by the people of Manipur themselves and by all those wanting the process of reconciliation and trust-building in the state to gather momentum.

1. Why has the Prime Minister not even met with the CM of Manipur and elected MLAs of the state, a large majority of whom belong to his own party or are his party's allies?

2. Why has the Union Minister of State of External Affairs who represents Manipur (Inner) in the Lok Sabha not been able to meet the PM?

3. Why has the PM who pontificates on all subjects not seen it fit to speak on Manipur publicly for more than 4-5 minutes at most, that too in a routine manner and after immense pressure from the Opposition?

4. Why has the PM who loves to travel at the drop of a hat not seen it fit to spend even a few hours in Manipur to show his concern?

5. Why is the CM who is so thoroughly discredited across sections of Manipur's society still being allowed to continue?

Ramesh further said: The people of Manipur and the entire Northeast are closely watching how the Prime Minister has abandoned the state of Manipur at a time when his intervention and outreach was needed the most. He cannot escape accountability and responsibility by completely ignoring the crisis.