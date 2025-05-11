Manipur police and security forces have intensified combing operations and cordon-and-search drives across the state, leading to a series of arrests linked to militant outfits and extortion rackets.

On May 10, 2025, two active members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were arrested from Imphal West. Identified as Ningthoujam Kiran Meitei alias Boinao and Sorokhaibam Inaocha Singh, the duo was involved in extorting government departments and civilians in the valley region. A large cache of ammunition, communication devices, a bulletproof vest, and a camouflage helmet were recovered from them.

In a separate operation the same day, another KCP (Apunba) member, Abujam Manoj Singh, was arrested from Salam Maning Leikai, Patsoi. Authorities seized a mobile phone and 46 live rounds of 5.56 mm caliber ammunition from him.

Security forces also arrested a cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), Sogolsem Thoithoi alias Samson, from Mayang Langjing Kwaisphai. He was allegedly involved in extorting money from government schools and the public in Imphal. Two mobile phones were recovered.

Another arrest on the same day involved a PREPAK (Pro) cadre, Ingudam Ingocha Singh, from Chingarel Tejpur, Imphal East. He was engaged in transporting logistics, arms, and food for the outfit.

PREPAK (Pro) cadre Sarangthem Premananda Singh was also arrested from Kakching District. He was allegedly involved in local extortion activities, and a mobile phone was seized from him.

A member of the G5 organization, affiliated with PREPAK, was arrested from Wahengbam Leikai Lairembi Maning. Identified as Salam Kifson Luwang, he was found with a mobile phone and Aadhaar card.

On May 9, four KCP (MC Progressive) cadres were arrested from multiple locations in Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts. Weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and mobile phones were recovered during these raids.

Additional arrests on May 9 and 10 included KCP (PWG) member Ningombam Jiten Singh from Thoubal, PREPAK (Pro) cadre Khangembam Ningthem Meitei from Nongpok Sekmai, and NIA case accused Sagolshem Sanatomba Singh from Thoubal.

Separately, four individuals were arrested for their involvement in the looting of 18 mobile phones and two smartwatches worth Rs 5.5 lakh. The suspects, all from Imphal West, were caught with 11 phones, two vehicles, and a smartwatch.

Manipur Police also conducted a special vehicle drive, recovering a stolen vehicle and removing tinted glasses from 94 vehicles.

Security forces have vowed to continue the operations as part of a state-wide crackdown on extortion, militant activity, and associated crimes.