1st IRB organises community outreach programme in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The 1st Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) organised a community outreach programme at T. Lailoiphai village under Sangaikot Sub-Division in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on September 26, 2026, with a focus on strengthening police-public relations and promoting community safety.

The programme focused on several key issues, including women and child safety, youth engagement, crime prevention, drug abuse awareness and the promotion of communal harmony. It also highlighted the importance of community-based intelligence gathering and resolving local disputes through dialogue.

The initiative aimed to encourage greater cooperation between the police and local residents while creating awareness about social issues and preventive measures. Youth engagement and public participation were also emphasised as important elements in maintaining peace and strengthening trust between law enforcement agencies and the community.

Around 60 people, including members of the Village Authority and local men and women, attended the programme.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from the Village Authority, followed by light refreshments.