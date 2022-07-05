Two drivers from Moreh town located on the India–Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district of Manipur were found murdered in Myanmar’s Tamu, just across the border.

While Mohon, aged 27, was a resident of Gamnom Veng, M. Iyanar, aged 28, was a resident of Phaicham Veng in Moreh.

The reason for the killings is unknown and their corpses are being kept in Tamu hospital of Myanmar.

Sources informed that many vendors in Moreh have closed down their shops as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, community leaders have submitted a written application to the Moreh police station to probe the incident.

At the same time, the All Morek Auto Owners and Drivers Welfare Association of Moreh has condemned the brutal killings and convened a gathering at Moreh’s Sunrise ground.