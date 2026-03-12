20 civilians held hostage in Manipur’s Ukhrul released early morning today

Twenty civilians who were allegedly taken hostage by an armed group in Shangkai village in Ukhrul district of Manipur were released safely early March 12, Thursday morning, after hours of tension in the region.

According to sources, the captive passengers from Ukhrul were rescued and handed over to Tangkhul civil society organisations at Litan Police Station at around 4 am. After their release, they began their journey back to Ukhrul.

The incident had triggered a fresh wave of tension in parts of the Ukhrul district after about 20 civilians were reportedly taken hostage by an armed group on Wednesday, March 11.

Following the incident, the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), a key Naga civil body, issued a two-hour ultimatum to the state and central governments demanding the immediate rescue of the civilians.

Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur, had also appealed for the safe release of the captives on humanitarian grounds.

Sources confirmed that the civilians were released early Thursday morning, bringing relief to their families and easing the tense situation in the district.