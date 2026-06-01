20 litres of illicit liquor seized in Manipur's Bishnupur drive

Security forces seized approximately 20 litres of Distilled Indigenous Country Liquor (DIC) during a special liquor drive conducted in and around Saiton Bazar under PGCI Police Station in Manipur's Bishnupur district on May 31.

The operation was carried out as part of the ongoing crackdown against illegal liquor and narcotics across the state. During the drive, security personnel searched various locations around the market area and recovered the illicit country liquor.

Authorities said the seized liquor has been taken into custody and necessary legal action is being initiated.

The operation comes amid intensified enforcement efforts by the Manipur Police and security forces against illegal liquor and drug trafficking networks. Officials noted that a series of successful operations in recent months have led to multiple seizures and arrests, with law enforcement agencies continuing to bust illegal liquor and narcotics activities across the state one after another.

Security agencies have reiterated their commitment to sustaining the drive against illegal substances and ensuring strict action against offenders.