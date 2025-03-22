A joint cleanliness drive was held at Manipur's Senapati River as part of the 'Clean Senapati River Campaign,' covering an 8-kilometer stretch from Mt. Everest College parking to Kathikho Karong, on March 22. Under the theme 'Keep it clean, keep it flowing,' the initiative saw the participation of around 2,000 people.

Organised by the District Administration of Senapati, the drive focused on the densely populated areas along the Senapati HQ region. The river stretch was divided into five zones, each supervised by the following officials: S. Lunguiba Thangal, MCS, SDO, Purul; Sheveine, MCS, SDO, Tadubi; Reikimdaar Khaling, MCS, SDO, Paomata; Willong, Panii James, MCS, SDO, Phaibung Chillivai; and Ningreingam Leisan, MCS, ADM, Mao. Each zone was entrusted with cleaning and waste collection efforts, which involved various government departments, CSOs, student bodies, and students from schools and colleges.

The collected garbage was disposed of in designated areas by the Karong Senapati Town Committee, and the river waters were disinfected with bleaching powder.

Around 2,000 people participated in the Clean Senapati River Campaign, successfully collecting approximately 40 tonnes of mixed waste. The cleanliness drive will continue on March 25, focusing on black spots. Today's event was led by Senapati Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, IAS, and was attended by Rang David Kung, MCS, ADM/ADC, Senapati, and Adahrii Maheo, MCS, ADC/CEO, Senapati.

As part of the Clean Senapati River Campaign, a physical survey led by ADM Senapati, CEO/ADC Senapati, KSTC, and SDSA earlier in February 2025 identified various structures, including toilets, pigstys, and other facilities, that were directly disposing of waste into the river. The survey also highlighted black spots where large amounts of garbage had accumulated along the river stretch. Strict warnings were issued against the rampant disposal of waste into the river during this survey.

The Clean Senapati River Campaign is an initiative by the Senapati District Administration aimed at restoring and preserving the Senapati River, the lifeline of the town. The campaign seeks to control river pollution, ensuring the river remains a resource for future generations. It focuses on raising awareness, engaging communities, and promoting collective action to combat pollution and foster river conservation.

The campaign is a collaborative effort between the District Administration, Autonomous District Council, Karong Senapati Town Committee, CSOs, village/community leaders, and volunteers. It includes river cleaning drives, community engagement, and the use of social media to spread awareness about the importance of preserving the Senapati River.