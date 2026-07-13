2027 polls will decide Manipur's future, law and order has 'totally collapsed': Ibobi Singh

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh on July 12 said the Assembly elections due in early 2027 would be crucial in deciding the future of the violence-hit state, while alleging that law and order has "totally collapsed" under the current administration.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal, Singh condemned Saturday's arson incident at Kanto Sabal in Imphal West district, where a mob of nearly 600 people allegedly torched at least three abandoned houses.

Calling the incident "very surprising", Singh said such violent episodes had become a recurring feature in Manipur.

"Kanto Sabal is located just beside a huge Army camp, and a large number of central forces are also deployed in the area," he said, questioning how such an incident could take place despite the heavy security presence.

The Congress leader further claimed that state security personnel and fire tenders were allegedly prevented from entering the area while the abandoned houses were being set ablaze.

Questioning the effectiveness of the ongoing President's Rule in the state, Singh said, "We want to ask whether President's Rule is actually being implemented in Manipur or not. The absence of any statement from the state Home Minister on the incident is very unfortunate."

Alleging a complete breakdown of governance, the former three-time chief minister said, "Law and order has totally collapsed. Democracy is being wiped out from Manipur. How long can we tolerate such violent acts as Manipuris and as citizens of this country?"

He also questioned whether the state government was functioning independently or was "being controlled from the Centre through remote control".

Stressing the need for a fresh public mandate, Singh said, "The time has come for the people to decide whether the BJP should continue or be wiped out. The coming Assembly elections are going to be crucial in deciding the future of Manipur."

Assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled to be held in February 2027.

Earlier in the day, the Congress also welcomed 11 new entrants into the party, including former police officer Th Brinda Devi and former BJP candidate Anwar Hussain, in a move aimed at strengthening its organisation ahead of the Assembly polls.